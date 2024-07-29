Body Cam Footage Shows Chaotic Arrest Of Bloody Man Accused Of Sending Pit Bull After Deputies, Neglecting Child

Body cam footage shows the chaotic arrest of a man accused of sending his pit bull after deputies, neglecting a child, possessing over $15,000 in cash and over eight grams of fentanyl.

Josue Hernandez, 38, is facing several charges following an alleged road rage incident that unfolded Saturday night in Marion County, Florida, according to Fox35. The initial incident then reportedly turned into an alleged heated dispute with responding officers.

In the body cam footage obtained by Fox35, a deputy appears to tackle a bloody Hernandez to the ground. He then appears to punch the suspect and attempt to keep him on the ground as other deputies gather to help. A pit bull can be seen walking around Hernandez and the deputies before running in front of the deputy’s parked car.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to a call of a fight, seemingly stemming from a road rage incident, the outlet reported. Hernandez was found at the scene “throwing garbage out of the open windows of (his) vehicle,” Fox35 reported, citing an affidavit. (RELATED: ‘Stay With Me’: Body Cam Footage Shows Deputies Try To Save Snorkeler Struck By Boat Propeller While Lobstering).

The “garbage” the 38-year-old was throwing was reportedly later discovered to be over $15,000 in cash. Officials discovered 8.5 grams of fentanyl after Hernandez was detained, the outlet reported.

A responding deputy discovered a naked, unbuckled child in the passenger seat of Hernandez’s car in addition to two dogs, the outlet reported. One dog was described as an “aggressive” pit bull, Fox35 reported, citing the affidavit. The deputy then reportedly made several attempts to get him out of the vehicle.

“After my 7th time of requesting him to speak to me behind the car, he rolled the back driver side window down at which time his pit bull climbed halfway out of the window,” the affidavit reportedly stated. “He asked me, ‘Are you p***? Are you scared of dogs?’ He then sat up out of his seat and said, ‘I just fought one like you.’”

While attempting to detain him, deputies reportedly used a Taser on him to which Hernandez apparently called for his dog to attack the deputy, according to Fox35. The dog was reportedly sprayed with oleoresin capsicum multiple times to get it to back off the deputies.

Hernandez was hospitalized for his injuries and is facing charges of resisting arrest with violence, trafficking in fentanyl, child neglect without great bodily harm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of battery on an officer, the outlet reported.