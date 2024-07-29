‘This Loon Is Surging’: GOP Sen. John Kennedy Spars With Fox News Host Over ‘Ding-Dong’ Kamala Harris

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy sparred Monday with Fox News host Neil Cavuto over Republicans’ characterization of Vice President Kamala Harris after Kennedy claimed she was behind President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court overhaul proposal.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post early Monday, Biden listed sweeping proposals for the Supreme Court including term limits for justices and “no immunity for crimes a former president committed in office.” Cavuto butted heads with Kennedy after the GOP senator suggested Harris was behind the proposal.

“I don’t think President Biden’s proposal is really President Biden’s proposal. I think it’s Vice President Kamala Harris’ proposal,” Kennedy said. “When the president announced it, she immediately endorsed it enthusiastically. I think she’s asked him to take the lead so in case there’s blow back, it doesn’t get on her.”

Kennedy said it is “very strange” that Harris decided to lead with a policy proposal that is “about abortion.” Harris has leaned in on the issue of abortion since she was endorsed by Biden, who dropped his reelection bid on July 21. The presumptive 2024 Democratic candidate launched a pro-abortion “week of action” across swing states Monday, The Hill reported.

“Many Americans think that the vice president is a little bit of a ding-dong,” Kennedy told Cavuto. “That she’s not serious.”

“Well, this ding-dong, Senator, has risen in the polls. And I’m wondering if the strategy to focus on her laugh, or the former president calling her ‘nasty’ and ‘crazy’ really promotes that push to show she’s not up to the job. Does it look petty? Does it say, to judge her on this level, looks like a strategy that could backfire on Republicans?” Cavuto pushed back.

Kennedy brushed off Cavuto’s warning that calling Harris names “looks dumb,” telling the Fox News host that the vice president is “a member of the loon-wing of the Democratic Party.” (RELATED: ‘People Would Still Be Alive’: Fox News Host Shannon Bream Spars With Pete Buttigieg Over Migrant Crime)

“That member of the loon-wing is now dead even with Donald Trump in one [battleground] state after another,” Cavuto said. “Now, I’m not saying that might last. I am saying that this loon is surging, and if the Republican approach to her is to treat her like a loon and a cackle, and she is just an empty suit, I wonder how far that’ll go.”

“Well, I’m sorry if that offends you Neil, but I’m just telling you what the people of America think,” the senator said.

“I’m just telling you what the polls are showing right now! Now if you think they’re short lined and they’re not going to last and you’re okay with this approach and talking about her laugh and ‘nasty,’ and ‘disrespectful,’ and all this stuff that Donald Trump has said, you don’t think part of that is going to kill you at the polls?” Cavuto pressed.

“I’m telling you what I think the American people think right now based on the polling that I’ve seen,” Kennedy reiterated.

Trump leads Harris by 2 points in a Wall Street Journal general election poll released Saturday, according to RealClearPolling.