New Twist Surfaces In Justin Timberlake’s DWI Case: REPORT

Edward Burke Jr., the attorney representing Justin Timberlake in his DWI case, reportedly presented new information in hopes of having his case dismissed.

Burke Jr. has alleged that the two young police officers that arrested the famous singer were very off in their judgement, citing that they let an intoxicated woman drive away in Timberlake’s car while he was being taken into custody, sources told TMZ. The lawyer has reportedly claimed that the officers didn’t properly evaluate the woman, and could therefore not have properly evaluated Timberlake’s condition at the time of his arrest. He has filed a motion to have the case thrown out of court, the outlet reported.

Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving in June, after he departed a party at a Sag Harbor hotel. Police noted they observed Timberlake behind the wheel of a car, and alleged that he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to TMZ. They further said he was also swerving while attempting to follow another car that was carrying some of his friends, the outlet reported.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told TMZ the car he was following contained a woman and her husband, and they turned their car around and drove over to Timberlake when they realized he had been pulled over.

The insider told TMZ the woman got out of the other car and approached the officers. The woman reportedly asked police, “are you going to arrest Justin Timberlake?” then proceeded to offer to drive Timberlake home.

The woman allegedly said he was going to spend the night at their house, and suggested to police that if they were to let the famous singer go without further incident, she and her husband would see to it that he got home safely, according to TMZ.

The police still moved forward with the arrest, but allowed the woman to take Timberlake’s car to her house, sources told TMZ. Burke Jr. insisted it was apparent that the woman had been drinking, yet the two police officers allowed her to take his car and drive off, the sources reportedly continued. The woman had allegedly shown up at The American Hotel roughly two hours before Timberlake and become visibly drunk, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Justin Timberlake Debuts Gravity-Defying Stage)

It’s unclear if this new information will prove to be helpful to Timberlake’s case.

This story continues to develop.