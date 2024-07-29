‘Not Going To Happen’: CNN Legal Analyst Torpedoes Biden’s SCOTUS Reform ‘Wishlist’

CNN chief Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic said on Monday that President Joe Biden will not see his U.S. Supreme Court reform agenda enacted.

Biden on Monday proposed a sweeping overhaul of the Supreme Court, suggesting term limits for justices, a “binding code of conduct” for ethics and reversing its early July ruling that granted presidents immunity from criminal prosecution for “official acts” they take during their tenure. Biskupic on “CNN Newsroom” characterized Biden’s proposal as a “wishlist” and a “political document,” saying it will never go into effect. (RELATED: Dems Want Us To Believe The Supreme Court Is ‘Out Of Control.’ Final Vote Tallies Demolish That Narrative)

“They’re very big proposals; they’re also pretty much a wishlist. This is mostly a political document, because we’re going to take it at face value, but it’s not going to happen, just so you know,” Biskupic said. “Just because to get this passed would be a big thing. First of all, he wants a constitutional amendment that would essentially reverse the Supreme Court’s decision just in June in the Trump case, giving former president Donald Trump broad immunity from criminal prosecution. It was a case that really shocked many people, including the Biden administration. He wants a constitutional amendment to reverse that. That’s a big lift, which would take the approval of 38 states for that. We haven’t had a new constitutional amendment since the 90’s.”

“He also would like term limits for justices. Right now, as you know, they’re appointed for life, and that‘s in the Constitution that they have lifetime appointments,” she added. “He would like them appointed for 18-year terms by a president who would essentially get two justices each, of the presidential term. That’s another one that potentially has to be enforced only through a constitutional amendment.”

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Monday that there is “zero chance” Biden can impose term limits on Supreme Court justices, similarly noting that a constitutional amendment “is such a high bar.”

“And the third one is one that actually Congress could do. And it’s an enforceable code of conduct for the justices,” Biskupic said. “President Biden has complained about not just the rulings by the justices, but also he’s been suspicious of some of the justices’ conduct. For example, taking trips with wealthy interests and not reporting them, or we’ve had a few other issues involving, for example, Justice Alito, but those are ones that kind of come into another category of off-bench behavior, what the first two get at is the actual rulings by the court.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, and now presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, supported Biden’s proposals for the Supreme Court in a Monday statement.

