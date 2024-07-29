Video Shows Pro-Palestinian Activists ‘Heil Hitler’ At The Olympic Soccer Match

Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the soccer game at the 2024 Olympics, Saturday, with shouts saluting Adolf Hitler.

The group of pro-Palestinian activists held up Palestinian flags when the Israeli team lined up on the field Saturday alongside Team Paraguay, at the Parc des Princes, but it didn’t end there. The group began showing support for Hitler, seemingly in an attempt to get a rise out of the players, and to generate attention to their cause. The group was coordinated in their efforts as they repeatedly made the Nazi salute and chanted “Heil Hitler” at the top of their voices.

Pro Palestine fans at the Olympics shouting heil hitler and doing the nazi solute during the Israeli national anthem pic.twitter.com/ON6AVujiM3 — Shai Goldman (@shaig) July 29, 2024

Video footage of the anti-Israeli rant was shared widely on social media, and showed the large group saluting and shouting while the camera panned to others that were proudly holding up their Israeli flags.

The organizers behind the 2024 Summer Games confirmed the incident to Sky News, and condemned the Palestinian activists for “anti-Semitic gestures.” The organizers reportedly stated that an official complaint was filed with French authorities.

French law enforcement officials are currently investigating alleged threats and incidents at the Olympics, though it remains unclear whether anyone will be charged, the outlet reported.

#BREAKING: ISRAELI NATIONAL ANTHEM BOOED AGAIN! The Israeli national anthem was booed AGAIN at Parc des Princes during the match against Paraguay Spectators waved Palestinian flags and chanted in unison, Palestine, Palestine, Palestine!🇵🇸#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/EQxDPUd4wd — General Strike 🍀(Terrence Daniels) (@Terrence_STR) July 27, 2024

Israel’s national anthem was also booed by protesters holding up a banner that read, “Genocide Olympics,” according to Sky News.

The protesters were reportedly removed during the game, which was ultimately won by Paraguay with a 4-2 final score. (RELATED: Overwhelming Majority Of Americans Want Pro-Palestinian Students ‘Punished’ For Weeks-Long Campus Take Overs: POLL)

Security for Jewish athletes has been increased as a result of the hate-based incidents that have been unfolding, officials said, the outlet reported.