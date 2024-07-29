‘Very, Very Early Stages’: Rob Lowe Says ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ Sequel Is In The Works

Actor Rob Lowe said a sequel to the iconic film “St. Elmo’s Fire” is in the “very, very early stages” of development, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET) published Monday.

“We’ve met with the studio and I have been talking about doing it for about four months,” Lowe revealed to ET. “But it’s very, very, very, very, very early stages. So we will see.”

Lowe explained the popularity of the recent documentary “Brats,” which highlighted members of the Brat Pack, a group of young actors from the ’80s, including Lowe, who were a huge part of pop culture, “only added to the excitement” about a potential sequel.

Many members of the Brat Pack starred in the 1985 film, including the recent Hulu documentary’s director, Andrew McCarthy, in addition to Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy. (RELATED: Andrew McCarthy Explains Molly Ringwald’s Absence In New ‘Brats’ Documentary).

“The Outsiders” actor sat alongside his son and co-star, John Owen Lowe, during their ET interview promoting the upcoming season of their Netflix comedy series, “Unstable.”

Lowe’s son revealed he has never seen “St. Elmo’s Fire,” which the 29-year-old mistakenly called “St. Elmers,” leading to his father to correct him numerous times.

“Have you not seen it?” ET interviewer Ash Crossan asked.

“No he’s not seen it,” Rob answered.

“I’ll get around to it,” John said, shrugging slightly.

The 1985 movie, directed by Joel Schumacher, follows seven friends who are fresh out of college as they attempt to navigate the real world post-college, according to ET.

Sony reportedly began exploring the possibility of creating a sequel to the film with hopes of reuniting the original cast members, according to a Deadline report from June.