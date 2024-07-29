ROOKE: If You Want A Taste Of ‘Weird,’ Just Hop Into This Zoom Call With White Liberal Women

The Kamala Harris campaign recently called Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance “weird and creepy” over comments Vance made about abortion.

JD Vance is weird and creepy https://t.co/ElrkbAf5VJ pic.twitter.com/bAIMfEXqZ7 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 26, 2024

Since then, Vance critics tried to turn “J.D. Vance is weird” into a popular meme, with even Democrat congressmen jumping on the bandwagon.

Right now, Mr. Vance is running one of the cruelest, most chaotic, and downright *weirdest* campaigns for Vice President we’ve ever seen. — Greg Landsman (@GregLandsman) July 29, 2024

This immediately backfired as conservative influencers reclaimed the “J.D. Vance is weird” meme for themselves with examples of leftists, including Harris, promoting degenerate culture.

“JD Vance is weird” – Team Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/avMgy4Kp8M — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 28, 2024

“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/hvApmFiDlm — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 28, 2024

“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/hvApmFiDlm — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 28, 2024

At this point, the left should know that the culture they produce and push onto Americans is falling flat. However, in a recent Zoom meeting called: “White Women: Answer the Call,” it was evident that they live in a bubble with no realization of how insane they sound to the rest of the country.

The “White Women” call, with over 200,000 attendees, had Hollywood stars and influencers speak about their ability to “stand in the gap” for BIPOC (black, Indigenous people of color) in hopes they could galvanize their voting block into putting Harris into the White House.

One of the influencer speakers, a former teacher, Arielle Fodor, a.k.a. Mrs. Frazzled on TikTok and Instagram, is arguably the most annoying of them all. All her content is her talking about adult issues, like gas stove bans and the Harrison Butker controversy, as if speaking to 5-year-olds. Except she isn’t speaking to her kindergarten class. Her content is made for adults.

This is how white women for Harris want to govern you (yes, it’s the same woman): pic.twitter.com/IPVDcFr4xA — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) July 29, 2024

She’s condescending and offputting. As a woman, I can’t explain how little I would respect a woman who told me to take a break and “put my listening ears on” when I disagreed with someone. It isn’t just that she’s telling White women they can’t speak over women of color. Fodor suggests that White women are not even allowed to disagree with them, or that would be considered toxic.

“As white women we need to use our privilege to make positive changes.” Former teacher turned “influencer” infantilizes the “white women for Kamala Harris” and suggests that white women should never “correct” black women. pic.twitter.com/uj00SfwZb9 — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) July 29, 2024

Adele Scalia, wife to one of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin ScaScalia’sildren, called Fodor’s talk “nauseating.”

“‘As white women we need to use our privilege to make positive changes.’ What privilege? All this tells me is that liberal white women think they’re better than me. The condescension is nauseating,” Scalia posted to X.

“As white women we need to use our privilege to make positive changes.” What privilege? All this tells me is that liberal white women think they’re better than me. The condescension is nauseating. https://t.co/chu5phLI4u — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) July 29, 2024

I don’t want anything like this in my life. How did those women sit through this call without interrupting her to tell her to take a hike? Her talk was so patronizing to the women listening and disrespectful to women of color who (according to her) are apparently unable to hear disagreement.

What’s more alarming is that this is just a glimpse of what your children are going through every day in American classrooms. Fodor is the perfect example of how our modern education system trains teachers to talk to their students: “Use your listening ears.” “Can you catch a bubble, please?”

Your children are being subjected to this insanity, and it’s no wonder they are more depressed and anxious than ever before.

The left is obsessed with painting a pro-life man who wants to promote policies that protect the family. Meanwhile, their hoard of cackling cat ladies wants to racially segregate their meetings and encourage ideas that ruin the fabric of our country. We have to make it stop.

