REPORT: Roy Cooper To Pull Out Of Running As Kamala Harris’ Vice President

Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper decided to withdraw from consideration as Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate in the 2024 election, the New York Times reported.

The reasons for his withdrawal remain unspecified, as spokespeople for both Harris’ campaign and Cooper have declined to comment, according to the New York Times. Cooper, who has a longstanding professional relationship with Harris from their time as state attorneys general and campaigned with her recently, is a prominent Democratic figure.

Breaking News: Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina is said to have taken himself out of the running to be Kamala Harris’s running mate. https://t.co/kcgrpOxLag — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 29, 2024

Cooper successfully won gubernatorial races in North Carolina, a critical battleground state that typically leans Republican in presidential elections. However, Cooper is ineligible to seek a third term as governor due to term limits, the outlet reported. This development comes as Harris is under pressure to choose a running mate by Aug. 7, following her entry into the race to succeed President Joe Biden. (RELATED: Harris Campaign Taps Eric Holder To Lead Vetting Of VP Candidates)

Other candidates reportedly still in contention include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, the New York Times reported. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also removed herself from consideration recently.