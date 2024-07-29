Rapper Stunna Girl Says She Was Shot In The Chest, Posts Video Of Gruesome Wounds

Popular rapper Stunna Girl shared gruesome images on her Instagram on Sunday, telling fans she had been shot in the chest.

The rapper, whose real name is Suzanne Brown, shared tidbits of her harrowing story on social media for her fans to see. She posted several photos and videos of her red, swollen gunshot wound, and told fans she had recently taken a bullet to the chest. Her shocking injury had already been stitched up when the photograph was taken. The star didn’t provide any information about when she was shot, and didn’t share any details about the circumstances surrounding the incident. TMZ shared the video on their website.

Stunna Girl’s caption informed fans that a bullet hit her just above her left breast and exited through her armpit. The shot went clean through her body.

There was a large gash visible on her left breast, and Stunna Girl zoomed up close to it to give fans a really good look at the injury she had suffered.

The artist took things one step further by providing receipts to prove this was, in fact, a gunshot wound to the chest, and to silence critics who may have otherwise challenged her current situation. She posted a photograph of a medicinal prescription that clearly says the medication was issued to her for the purpose of treating a “gunshot wound.” She blurred out the name of the treating physician at the bottom of the prescription, and added an emoji to emphasize how she felt about the ordeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Girlyface (@stunnagirl)

It appeared to be important to the singer that fans knew she was not making up the story, however she stopped short of filling them in on what unfolded that would have led to her being shot. (RELATED: Rap Manager EST Big Beach Shot Dead In Car Near Concert Location)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Girlyface (@stunnagirl)

She thanked fans for their love and support, and didn’t share the story in a regular post, so this unexpected update will expire within hours, and will no longer be visible to fans.