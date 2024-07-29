Officials Arrest Three Suspects In Connection To Deadly Ambush Of Rapper

Police arrested multiple people in connection to the deadly ambush of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio, the Tampa Police Department (TPD) announced Monday.

The three suspects — Alicia Andrews, 21, Isaiah Chance Jr., 21, and Sean Gathright, 18 — were arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, TPD Chief Lee Bercaw said in a press conference. They are all facing charges of premeditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Rashad Murphy, 30, and Davion Murphy, 27, are also wanted in connection to the rapper’s murder, Bercaw added. The TPD is working alongside the U.S. Marshals and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to locate the suspects.

Julio Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, was shot and killed June 23 at a Holiday Inn while celebrating his 26th birthday, officials said. When officers responded to the scene, they found four victims, one of which was later identified as Jones, Bercaw said. The three other individuals survived the incident.

Officials released security cam footage of the fatal shooting, showing the alleged shooters appearing to sneak around a car in which Jones was inside. The three armed shooters can then be seen firing at the car as the driver attempts to flee. (RELATED: Newly Released Video Shows Rapper Julio Foolio Fatally Shot Outside Hotel).

“These individuals took extreme measures to try and cover their actions, but they were no match for our investigators,” Bercaw said at the press conference.

The three arrested suspects are supposedly members of or affiliated with a rival gang of Jones, Bercaw said. The police chief said it’s believed that the gangs worked together, targeting Jones due to an “ongoing feud in Jacksonville.”

“I want to send a clear message to anyone that the city of Tampa is not where you want to come to settle a dispute,” Bercaw said. “You will be charged, you will be arrested, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.”