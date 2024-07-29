Tupac Shakur’s Family Reportedly Hires Lawyer To Investigate Allegations That Diddy Ordered His Murder

The family of Tupac Shakur has reportedly retained a lawyer and they are prepared to litigate if claims that Diddy ordered a hit on Shakur are substantiated.

The suspect currently behind bars for Shakur’s murder, Keefe D, alleged that it was Diddy that ordered the hit on Shakur, according to TMZ. Diddy was rumored to have been behind the legendary rapper’s murder for several years, but things have heated up since Keefe D was arrested for the crime. Shakur’s family has heard the allegations against Diddy and has moved forward by hiring attorneys Alex Spiro and Christopher Clore to oversee the case, in addition to a team of investigators that will look into Keefe D’s claims, sources told TMZ.

The allegations against Diddy haven’t been proven in court, but Shakur’s family isn’t taking any chances.

The late rapper’s relatives are prepared to come after Diddy with the full force of the law if their investigation finds potential evidence that could connect him to Shakur’s murder, sources told TMZ.

Keefe D alleged he was acting on Diddy’s orders, and claimed Diddy offered to pay him and his crew big money to eliminate Shakur in the 90s, the outlet reported. He reportedly claimed as much as $1 million was on the table for the hit.

Authorities have never investigated Diddy for Shakur’s death and Las Vegas police did not take Keefe D’s allegations against him seriously, according to TMZ. Shakur’s family is now reportedly probing the allegations in hopes of finding potential evidence to corroborate Keefe D’s recollection of events.

Shakur’s family intends to pass any evidence they discover to the authorities, so they can prosecute Diddy on possible criminal charges, the outlet reported. There is no statute of limitations on murder charges, which positions the family on the right side of the law, if they locate potential evidence. They have also noted the possibility of a wrongful death lawsuit, if possible evidence is uncovered that would allow them to move forward in that regard, according to TMZ.

Diddy has explicitly denied having any involvement in Tupac’s murder, TMZ noted. (RELATED: ‘Your Life Is In Danger’: Suge Knight Cautions Diddy That Jail Time Is Looming)

Spiro has extensive history of investigating cold cases, the Robert Durst and “Tiger King” cases among them, and is a seasoned professional with such matters.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.