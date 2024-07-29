‘It’s A Joke’: Dems’ Sudden Bid To Wrestle Control Of Supreme Court Could Totally Backfire, Victor Davis Hanson Says

Hoover Institute senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson said Monday on Fox News that Democrats’ push to reform the U.S. Supreme Court could backfire on them heading into November.

Hanson appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss President Joe Biden’s new proposal calling for a radical overhaul of the Supreme Court, including term limits for justices and a “binding code of conduct.” As Democratic lawmakers have pressured Biden on reforms, Fox host Laura Ingraham asked the senior fellow why the Democrats wouldn’t call for the reforms “10 years ago.” (RELATED: Biden Proposes Radical Supreme Court Overhaul To Undo Presidential Immunity Decision)

“Well, we know why, for over 80 years FDR had a black mark on his record and that was trying to pack the court in 1937. Everybody agreed with that and now they’re even worse. You know, they see the court as a popular assembly and when they don’t have a majority on it. They want to get rid of it,” Hanson said.

“So judge Canon rules against them, Jack Smith, reassign her. Chuck Schumer doesn’t like what the court might say about abortion, then he threatens the justices by name and says you are not going to know what hit you,” Hanson continued. “They swarmed the justice’s home with impunity. They leak memos against a statute about a forthcoming abortion. Any means are necessary for their humanitarian end of mandated equality.”

WATCH:

Hanson continued to call out the Democratic Party’s push to have “one branch of government” and their belief that they can have “control,” but warned it could “hurt them” if Republicans are “wise” and play into it with finely tuned messaging.

“So it’s typical, but they want to have just one branch of government and that’s a popular elected majority that they think they can control. But it’s not going to work, it’s a joke. It’s going to hurt them, too, if the Republicans are wise and point this out to the electorate,” Hanson said.

Biden released his list of proposals on Monday, and claimed the Supreme Court is “mired in a crisis of ethics” in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

Within the list, Biden called for “no immunity for crimes a former president committed in office,” term limits for the Supreme Court justices, as well as a code of conduct for the judges that would require them to “disclose gifts, refrain from public political activity, and recuse themselves from cases in which they or their spouses have financial or other conflicts of interest.”

The new push from the president comes after multiple rulings made by the U.S. Supreme Court, some of which have not benefited the Biden administration.

Vice President Kamala Harris additionally vocalized her support of Biden’s reforms, stating “there is a clear crisis of confidence facing the Supreme Court as its fairness has been called into question after numerous ethics scandals and decision after decision overturning long-standing precedent.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.