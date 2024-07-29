Video Shows Motorist Driving Backwards On FDR Drive

Drivers captured footage of a motorist reportedly recklessly driving backwards July 10 on Manhattan’s FDR Drive, sparking widespread concern as the video quickly went viral.

Motorists on the FDR Drive in Manhattan were startled to see a red car driving backwards at a busy highway. The incident was caught on video and has since captured the attention of both witnesses and online viewers. Victoria Metzger, a 29-year-old emergency medical technician, was among the first to spot the incident.

Brooklyn motorist caught driving backwards on FDR Drive in wild moment https://t.co/l5OX8PKYRt pic.twitter.com/pONFLTNXSE — New York Post (@nypost) July 29, 2024

“I was in disbelief when I saw it,” Metzger said, New York Post reported. “I couldn’t stay or keep up for long because we were on our way to a call so I didn’t report it to police.” (RELATED: Video Shows Wild Police Chase End After Woman Hits Multiple Vehicles Head On)

Similarly, Maria Claro, a 35-year-old writer, also witnessed the driving maneuver as the red car zipped past her vehicle. “I was speechless when I saw the car. After I stopped filming, the vehicle just kept on driving up ahead,” Claro said, the outlet reported. “I didn’t end up reporting it to the police.”

New York highways have experienced a surge in wrong-way drivers, leading to multiple accidents. Prosecutors previously charged Sahara Dula after a video emerged showing her allegedly striking an NYPD officer with her vehicle intentionally on the Upper East Side, according to NBC New York. The video reportedly captured Dula accelerating and forcefully colliding with the officer, who was standing in the roadway.