‘So Frustrated With Religion’: ‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines Rages At Christians Upset By Drag Olympics Opening

“The View” co-host Sara Haines raged at Christians on Monday for expressing frustration at the Olympics opening ceremony featuring drag queens seemingly mocking the religion.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games faced backlash for showcasing drag queens at a long table resembling Jesus and his disciples at “The Last Supper.” Haines said the director of the opening, Thomas Jolly, intended for the performance to be about “inclusion” and told Christians not to follow the exact words of the Bible.

“When you’re criticizing religion and people were offended, the director said it wasn’t what he intended and he also said the mission was inclusion,” Haines said. “Intention matters. He came out and said ‘that wasn’t what I intended, I’m sorry if that offended you, and this is what I was trying to do.’ Don’t, I get so frustrated with religion, don’t go by the literal letter of the Bible, go by the example of the word, which is, live with the grace, live with the forgiveness, live with I was frustrated, you answer and I’m okay with that.”

“I get so tired of being beaten over the head with religious messages while someone walks along their life not living like Jesus at all,” she continued. “Like, really understand the mission.” (RELATED: Joy Behar Suggests Religious People Who Vote For Trump Are Not Actually Christian)

Sara Haines says she is “so frustrated with religion” as Christians express outrage over the Olympic drag performance pic.twitter.com/jiap58Rjzj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 29, 2024

Jolly said Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting of “The Last Supper” did not inspire the scene, and pointed to the role of Greek god Dionysus who appeared in the opening ceremony, according to Deadline. Producers involved with the project reportedly said in a statement that the painting did inspire the scene, but argued Jolly did not intend to show any “disrespect” toward Christians, according to The Wrap.

Haines previously accused attendees of the traditional Latin mass of being “cult-like” and “extreme” during a May 16 segment where the panel discussed Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s commencement speech. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg invoked the Ten Commandments as a justification for abortion during an April 8 segment.

