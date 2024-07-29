Virginia’s Wildlife Infected With COVID-19: Human Hikers To Blame, Researchers Say

A new study published on Friday uncovered multiple instances of humans transmitting COVID-19 to various wildlife species in Virginia.

Researchers sampled 23 species between May 2022 and September 2023 across Virginia and Washington, D.C. They detected COVID-19 in six species: The deer mouse, Virginia opossum, raccoon, groundhog, Eastern cottontail and Eastern red bat, according to the report.

This is a significant study given that previous documented infections were found in captive animals but only one wildlife species, the white-tailed deer.

Areas with high human activity exhibit three times the level of COVID-19 infections as low human-use areas, according to the study. (RELATED: Hong Kong Will Kill 2,000 Animals Because Some Hamsters Caught COVID-19)

Hikers are infecting Virginia wildlife with COVID-19, study finds https://t.co/lQoO32nHYU — The Hill (@thehill) July 29, 2024

The implications of this research could be significant for public health, according to lead researcher Dr. Jane Smith. “Understanding how SARS-CoV-2 interacts with wildlife is crucial for predicting and preventing potential future outbreaks,” she asserted.

“I think the big take home message is the virus is pretty ubiquitous,” Amanda Goldberg of the Virginia Tech Department of Biological Sciences told The Hill.

Hikers have been transmitting the coronavirus to animals through discarded food left in the area, according to the study.

“The virus can jump from humans to wildlife when we are in contact with them, like a hitchhiker switching rides to a new, more suitable host,” Carla Finkielstein of Virginia Tech told The Hill.