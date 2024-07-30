One Of Best Olympians Ever Wins Another Huge Event For America

Simone Biles took her rightful place atop the Olympic podium while proudly accepting the gold medal for the US Women’s Gymnastics team.

She dominated with her show-stopping best and reclaimed her spot as one of the greatest ever in her sport Tuesday night at Bercy Arena. The 27-year-old has made history as one of the very best to have ever competed in her category in the history of the Olympics, according to ESPN. Biles took the floor with a perfectly choreographed floor exercise set to the sounds of Taylor Swift and Beyonce and within seconds it was clear she dominated, once again. Biles officially locked down her fifth Olympic gold medal, making Americans proud.

The talented gymnast threw her “number one” finger in the air and blew kisses to the crowd after scoring a 14.666. She clinched the third gold medal for the United States in their last four opportunities at the Games.

There was little doubt that Biles would come out on top, but that didn’t take away from the pride of the moment, as the U.S. team grabbed the American flag and jumped up and down with pride as they rushed the floor to celebrate. They posed for photos and took in the moment while the crowd cheered loudly.

Biles was able to overcome the challenges she faced in Tokyo in 2021, when she withdrew from the majority of her competition, saying she was struggling with “twisties” as a result of mental stress.

This latest win in a career of record-breaking achievements pushed Biles' medal total in major competitions to a staggering 38 total, according to ESPN.

Eight of those awards came with Olympic rings, which surpassed the previous record set by Shannon Miller for the most by an American gymnast.