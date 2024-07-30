Famous Actor And Rapper Chino XL Dead At Age 50

Derek Keith Barbosa, known to his many fans as Chino XL, died Sunday, at the age of 50.

His friends and family confirmed his death on social media, Monday, sending shockwaves across generations of fans and stars in the hip hop community.

“Chino died on the morning of Sunday, July 28, 2024 at home. He was 50,” his family said.

His daughters issued a joint statement saying, “Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic.”

“The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace,” they said in their statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chino XL (@chinoxl)

Chino XL has been considered an icon in underground hip hop culture. He was a Bronx-born artist that kicked off his career with Rick Rubin’s American Recordings. He released his debut album in 1996 and thrilled fans with his lyrical skills. His career soared to new heights in California, when Chino XL took his place in the rap world in 1999 by famously co-starring with Eminem, KRS-One and RZA on Say & King Tech’s epic single, “The Anthem.”

The talented rapper also engaged in a lyrical feud opposite Tupac Shakur, before Shakur was murdered in a drive-by shooting.

He continued to pursue his passion, and recently released new music while being featured as a guest on Rakim’s brand new album, “G.O.D.s Network – Reb7rth,” which dropped the last week of July, with the song “Pendulum Swing,” according to TMZ. Crooked Canibus and La the Darkman were reportedly also collaborators on the single.

He was recognized for his hit single, “I Told You So,” which included collaborations with Cypress Hill’s B-Real, Kool G Rap and Saafir.

Chino XL also worked as an actor in the early 2000s, and appeared in the film, “Alex & Emma.” His credits include several television appearances, including, “The Young and the Restless,” “Reno 911!” and “CSI: Miami.”

He recently authored graphic novels, “Black Mass,” “Lucy” and “Skin and Bones: The Descent of the Holy” being among them, according to Variety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chino XL (@chinoxl)

Rappers, producers and media personalities have taken to social media to share their condolences, including Chuck D, Joe Budden, KXNG Crooked and ScHoolBoy Q.

The family has not shared details pertaining to his cause of death at this time, and have asked for privacy while they grieve.

They noted they would share funeral details shortly. (RELATED: Rapper Stunna Girl Says She Was Shot In The Chest, Posts Video Of Gruesome Wounds)

“Chino is survived by his children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie,” the post read.