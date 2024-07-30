Female Prison Guard Pleads Guilty After Sex Tape With Inmate Goes Viral

Linda De Sousa Abreu, a female prison guard from UK’s HMP Wandsworth prison, pleaded guilty to having sex with an inmate after their sex tape went viral.

The sex tape showed De Sousa Abreu actively participating in a sexual encounter with one inmate while his inmate filmed the interaction. The encounter happened June 27, and Abreu entered her guilty plea during a hearing in London’s Isleworth Crown Court on Monday, according to BBC. She was actively on duty at the time of the sexual encounter. The video showed the cellmate taking a pull from a joint before saying, “Do your ting, bro,” as he proceeded to film the explicit scene that unfolded just steps away from him.

The cellmate bragged as he continued filming.

“This is how we live at Wandsworth, bro, yeah,” he said.

He then showed support for his inmate by shouting, “Shut the fuck up” when De Sousa Abreu’s radio went off, according to TooFab.

He then proceeded to say “No one’s coming through my door, bro,’ he says. ‘I will fight him,” as his friend continued having sex with De Sousa Abreu.

The HMP Wandsworth staff identified their colleague when the sex tape made its rounds. She had called into the prison to say she was not returning to work, and said her husband would return her equipment, then fled to the airport to catch a flight to Madrid. She was arrested by the Metropolitan Police at Heathrow Airport, according to BBC.

De Sousa Abreu, who has an active OnlyFans account and holds a Portuguese passport, was granted conditional bail, and returns to Isleworth Crown Court for a November 7th court date.

Tetteh Turkson, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said:, “This was a shocking breach of the public’s trust,” according to BBC. (RELATED: ‘Rape Club’: Former Inmate Alleges Correctional Officers Sexually Abused Prisoners)

“De Sousa was clearly an enthusiastic participant who wrongly thought she would avoid responsibility.”

The five-minute video is still active on social media, and has racked up millions of views.