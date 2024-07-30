‘Could Feel It In The House’: Video Shows Freight Train Cars Piled Up After Massive Derailment

A freight train derailed Monday in Carroll County, Iowa, reportedly leaving a massive pile-up of roughly 36 train cars.

The incident occurred on the Union Pacific Railroad (UPR) around 5:00 p.m., Monday, according to the Des Moines Register. There were no injuries reported in the derailment, the outlet noted.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the incident, UPR spokesman Mike Jaixen emailed to the outlet. (RELATED: Teen Allegedly Derails Train And Records, Shares Video)

Clean-up crews were working diligently to clear the site and residents were asked to avoid the area, the City of Glidden said on Facebook.

There were apparently no hazardous materials inside the train cars, Radio Iowa reported. A UPR spokesman told the outlet there were roughly 36 train cars in the derailment.

Drone footage shared by the New York Post and obtained from Storyful shows a giant pile of green freight train cars stacked against one another with contents spilling out. The railroad tracks appear to be damaged as the drone pans over the large accident site.

Local resident Connie Bock told Radio Iowa she and her husband have lived roughly a quarter-mile from the tracks for decades and are used to the sounds of trains passing by. Bock explained to the outlet that the noises from this derailment were entirely different from what they’d heard before.

“We were just watching the Olympics and usually we’ve got a lot of semis and water trailers going by for spring. They make a lot of noise, but this noise kept going and getting louder and then we could feel it in the house,” Bock told the outlet. “I decided to go out and look and I came running in and I said, ‘Should I call the police? The train has derailed.'”

She told the outlet the noise from the derailment lasted for more than a minute.

“Our dogs started barking and they usually don’t bother with the trains too much, but they barked at this,” she reportedly added.

All crossings were reopened around 9:30 p.m., Monday as work crews continued their efforts to clean up the scene, the City of Glidden said on Facebook. The nearby dog park and brush pile remained closed to allow semi trucks to move the shipping containers.