Green Day Frontman Faces Immense Backlash For Holding Up Plastic Donald Trump Head At D.C. Concert

A photograph shared Monday shows Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong holding a plastic mask that resembled presidential candidate Donald Trump’s head while performing in Washington D.C.

The image was apparently taken during Green Day’s concert at Washington D.C.’s Nationals Park on Sunday and shared by one of the band’s fan clubs on Twitter, but similar images were posted to Getty from the show. Each of the photographs shows Armstrong holding a plastic mask resembling Trump’s head with the word “idiot” written on the forehead. The move is in pretty disgusting taste considering Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt against his life on July 13, just over two weeks ago.

I’m not a part of the maga agenda #greenday pic.twitter.com/B8JP8bBl62 — Green Day Inc. (@GreenDayInc) July 30, 2024

The act suggests Armstrong didn’t hear what happened to Jack Black and Tenacious D for mocking our former president within days of an assassination attempt against his life. As a reminder: they do not have careers at present. (RELATED: A Bloodied Trump Stands Tall, Appears To Shout, ‘FIGHT’ After Apparent Assassination Attempt)

Jack Black canceled himself instead of apologizing for going along with his bandmate Kyle Gass’ revolting quip about Trump being shot. And judging by the reaction to Armstrong’s behavior online, he may be next.

Green Day had a concert here in DC last night. They decided it’d be a good idea to hold up a severed Trump head. Just TWO WEEKS after he was sh*t in the head. These people are SICK. pic.twitter.com/Fn7eP4RTFQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2024

Ultimately, Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett is correct. Green Day used to be anti-establishment but now they are so far up the establishment’s butt they’re starting to see sunlight. It is really sad to see a bunch of old musicians, with badly bleached hair, try and fail to realize how far on the wrong side of history they really are.

If Green Day had a clue, they’d see their fans are poorer, hungrier, more scared and in significantly more danger now than they were four years ago. And maybe they’d give a shit about us. Unfortunately, their fame and wealth has clearly gone to their heads and they’re totally out of touch.