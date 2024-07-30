Israel Strikes At Hezbollah Commander Behind Murder Of Children, IDF Says

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “carried out a targeted strike” Tuesday in Lebanon against a Hezbollah commander behind the recent deaths of Israeli children, a press statement from the Israeli military read.

The IDF said the commander was also behind “the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians” in addition to the Majdal Shams incident in a post online. (RELATED: The Washington Post Faces Backlash For Misleading Front Page On Israeli Airstrikes)

Initial report- the IDF carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians. At the moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive… pic.twitter.com/ja9PRE0cZM — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 30, 2024

“At the moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines. If any changes will be made, an update will be released,” the IDF added.

The IDF did not name the target of the strike in the post. The target is reputed to be Fuad Shukr, also known as Hajj Mohsin, named by Israeli officials as a commander of the terror organization’s precision missile program, The Times of Israel noted, citing multiple media outlets. Shukr is wanted by the United States for his involvement in “the 1983 attack on the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut in which 241 U.S. service personnel were killed,” according to a 2017 press release by the U.S. Embassy in Egypt.

Videos of the aftermath of the IDF strike were published on social media. Emanuel Fabian, a Times of Israel military correspondent, observed that the strike took place “in Dahieh, a known Hezbollah stronghold in the Lebanese capital [Beirut].”

Footage from the scene in Dahieh, a known Hezbollah stronghold in the Lebanese capital. pic.twitter.com/eIY7U7uY5O — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) July 30, 2024

The video tweeted by the Israeli journalist showed a sky filled with white smoke.

Looks like serious damage done in Beirut pic.twitter.com/teQAgjLicv — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 30, 2024

A seriously damaged wing of a building appeared in one video tweeted out by Open Source Intel. The same source tweeted out more distant footage of the aftermath of the strike.

Footage of the first strike https://t.co/BuOb9fhTCe pic.twitter.com/hYUzO79F5R — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 30, 2024

“Hezbollah crossed a red line,” Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant tweeted.

Hezbollah crossed the red line. — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) July 30, 2024

The red line was presumably a missile that hit Majdal Shams, a Druze village on the Golan Heights in Israel, Saturday that IDF officials said was fired by Hezbollah. The attack wounded more than 30 civilians and killed 12 children, according to Axios.

The IDF released an update in Hebrew claiming that the Hezbollah commander perished in the strike.

דובר צה״ל מודיע כי היום, 30 ביולי 2024, במבצע חיסול ממוקד מטוסי קרב תקפו במרחב ביירות, בהכוונת מידע מודיעיני של אמ״ן, וחיסלו את פואד שוכר, “סיד מחסן”, המפקד הצבאי הבכיר ביותר בארגון הטרור חיזבאללה וראש המערך האסטרטגי של הארגון >> — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 30, 2024

The IDF further described Shukr as “the most senior military commander in the terrorist organization Hezbollah and the head of the strategic formation of the organization.”