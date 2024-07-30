‘She Didn’t Do A Very Good Job’: Judge Joe Brown Torches Kamala Harris’ Record As San Francisco DA

Former television personality Judge Joe Brown criticized Kamala Harris’ record as the former San Francisco district attorney, accusing the now-vice president of doling out stiff sentences and actively targeting parents in a video posted Tuesday.

Harris’ campaign is reportedly striving to frame her as a law and order candidate as she seeks to defeat former President Donald Trump in the November election. Brown on “The Art Of Dialogue” said Harris’ policy as district attorney disproportionately harmed “young black men” and that she also unjustly locked up parents. (RELATED: Heavyweight Left-Wing Donors Back Kamala Harris)

WATCH:

‘She Didn’t Do A Very Good Job’: Judge Joe Brown Torches Kamala Harris’ Record In San Francisco pic.twitter.com/eJ7EtF6jeQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 30, 2024

“She didn’t do a very good job. She had a reputation for giving out the stiffest sentences in the United States of America for simple possession of marijuana in San Francisco, for God sakes, but it was only to young black men,” Brown said in the video posted Tuesday. “She’s not a parent, never had any children, but she went off on this campaign to lock parents up, some of whom were actually shown to have dropped their children off at the school, but they played hooky, so she was putting them in jail.”

Harris’ prosecutors convicted nearly 2,000 people for marijuana-related offenses as district attorney from 2004 to 2010, according to San Francisco Chronicle. She also advocated for prosecuting truancy cases, with the policy leading to the prosecution of parents whose children were frequently missing from school, according to NBC News.

The penalties included fines and possible jail time, with critics saying the policy unfairly targeted black families, NBC News reported.

“My office prosecutes parents in a specialized truancy court we created that combines close court monitoring with tailored family services,” Harris wrote in 2009. “To date, I have prosecuted 20 parents of young children for truancy. The penalty for truancy charged as a misdemeanor is a fine of up to $2,500 or up to a year of jail.”

Harris’ office received over $5 million in “unallowable” federal funds from the Southwest Border Prosecution Initiative to prosecute border-related crimes when she was district attorney, according to a March 2010 audit from the Department of Justice. San Francisco County was ordered to reimburse the federal government for the misappropriated funds.

