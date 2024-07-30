Media

National Association of Black Journalists Co-Chair Steps Down After Trump Interview

Oslo Freedom Forum 2019

Julia Reinhart/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Reporter
Font Size:

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah is stepping down as co-chair of the upcoming National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago, she announced in a Tuesday tweet.

The NABJ24 convention will host Trump for a moderated Q&A session hosted by Fox News’ Harris Faulkner, ABC News’ Rachel Scott and Semafor’s Kadia Goba, according to a report.

“To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck,” she wrote on Twitter. “For everyone else, I’m looking forward to meeting and reconnecting with all of you in the Windy City.”

She also noted that she was not involved in the decision making process that led to the Trump Q&A.

“While my decision was influenced by a variety of factors, I was not involved or consulted with in any way with the decision to platform Trump in such a format,” she wrote. (RELATED: Democrats Revert To Their Favorite Pastime With Segregated Rallies)

The Daily Caller contacted Attiah for comment but did not hear back by time of publication.