EXCLUSIVE: Red State Rep Introduces Bill To Fight Biden’s Title IX Rewrite

Republican Illinois Rep. Mary Miller introduced a bill on Tuesday to fight the Biden administration’s rewrite of Title IX.

The “Defining Male and Female Act” would establish legal definitions for the words “sex,” “male” and “female” in order to push back against the Biden administration’s final Title IX rule, which was expanded to include gender identity and sexual orientation, according to a copy of the bill obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The new rule is set to take effect on Aug. 1.

“Since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office, they have obliterated Title IX, allowing confused and predatory men into women’s sports and restrooms,” Miller told the DCNF. “The Defining Male and Female Act would provide clear legal definitions so that neither the Biden administration nor any future administration can redefine Title IX. We must protect biological women and girls’ safety and opportunities, and I urge the House to act swiftly in passing this bill to recognize the fundamental differences between men and women.”

The bill would define “female” as “an individual who naturally has, had, will have, or would have, but for a developmental or genetic anomaly or historic accident, the reproductive system that at some point produces, transports, and utilizes eggs for fertilization,” and would define “male” as an individual who, under the same circumstances, has “the same reproductive system that at some point produces, transports, and utilizes sperm for fertilization.”

It would define “sex” as “to refer to either male or female, as biologically determined and defined by this section,” according to the text.

“There is increasing confusion about the definition and implications of sex as a biological truth and its relationship to concepts and terms including but not limited to sex assigned at birth, gender, gender identity, gender role, gender expression, and experienced gender,” the bill reads. “Confusion and ambiguities surrounding the definitions of sex, male, female, and related terms can hinder individual efforts to enjoy equal treatment under the law.”

Several Republican state leaders have taken action against the Biden administration’s Title IX rule, arguing that it does not align with the original statute of Title IX regarding female protections. Judges in several states have blocked the rule from taking effect. (RELATED: ‘Respect Our Dignity’: Female Athletes Take Aim At Biden Admin Over Looming Title IX Changes)

“Gender ideology undermines human nature and civilization itself,” the press release reads. “We must resist it. We can’t defend what we fail to define.”

