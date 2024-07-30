‘They Shielded Him From Us’: Mike Lee Tells Tucker Carlson About Shocking Story Regarding Biden’s Mental Fitness

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee detailed a shocking story to Tucker Carlson on Monday that led him to believe in President Joe Biden’s “cognitive decline.”

Lee appeared on “The Tucker Carlson Show” to discuss his concerns for Biden’s mental fitness and how Democrats along with the legacy media has downplayed the situation. The Republican senator detailed a story in which his wife attended a dinner at the White House and noticed that Biden had forgotten who she was and appeared “confused” during a phone call. (RELATED: Dems Previously Rushed To Defend Biden’s Mental Fitness. But What About After His Disastrous Debate?)

Carlson had begun to talk about the pressure around Biden to end his reelection bid before jumping in to ask the senator if he knew “Biden was impaired.”

“What did you think as a senator, [a] prominent senator, for the preceding three and a half years, where you have to deal with the White House. I mean, of course, just our process requires you to deal with the White House. Did you know that Biden was impaired?” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation and Daily Caller, asked.

“Yes, I could tell, just based on things that I saw from a distance,” Lee said as he detailed how he lost his mother-in-law to Alzheimer’s a few years ago.

Lee told Carlson about how the doctors had warned that he would see her decline begin to “affect her posture and particularly her gait,” which would indicate how “things are progressing quickly.”

“I saw that same gait and posture in President Biden during his first term in office. I don’t remember exactly when it was in 2021 that I noticed that, but it was sometime during his first year,” Lee said. “Now, obviously there are other reasons why someone could have that happen. Where it wouldn’t necessarily be reflective of his cognitive decline, but then I saw plenty of reasons to believe there was cognitive decline happening as well.”

“They kept him shielded, not only from the public and from non-friendly press, but also from members of Congress. Now, remember, look, I’ve been in the Senate for 13 and a half years. I’ve served while we’ve had three different presidents. You know Obama, [with] Biden as his vice president, and then, you know, Trump and now Biden as president. We have seen a lot more of other presidents,” Lee continued.

WATCH:

The GOP senator detailed how both former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump were “very active” in interacting with lawmakers on the Hill. However, he highlighted that over Biden’s term it “hardly happened,” noting an interaction between the president and Lee’s wife, Sharon Lee.

“With Biden, it hardly happens at all, like they shielded him from us. In some ways, my wife, I think this was in maybe the first half or the first quarter of 2022, went over to an event at the White House for Senate spouses hosted by the First Lady, who was herself a longtime member of the Senate spouses organization. While they were there, President Biden just kind of came wandering in. I think they were in one of the ballrooms,” Lee said.

“She said, there was no secret service with him, no staff with him, he just kind of walked in. She said, instinctively, I just said, ‘Oh, hello, Mr. President, it’s good to see you,'” Lee continued. “He asked her, ‘Do you work in the east wing?’ And she said, ‘No, no, Mr. President, I’m Sharon. Sharon Lee, Senator Mike Lee’s wife.'”

Lee stated how Biden had sworn him into the Senate twice before leaving his vice presidency within the Obama administration, leaving his wife to believe at the time that the interactions “would take care of it.” Despite the history between the two, Lee said his wife relayed that Biden had “looked confused” and asked again if she worked in the West Wing.

“Moments later, someone came up to one of the other Senate spouses, I think it was a Democrat, and had a phone in her hand and said, ‘Hey, my brother in law is a big fan. It’s his birthday, will you say hi to him.’ This is Biden’s signature move,” Lee said.

“But this woman handed him the phone. It rang. The woman’s brother in law answered, ‘Hello,’ and then he got a confused look on his face, held out the phone, hung it up, and handed the phone back,” Lee continued. “Now that for Joe Biden, is very significant, very significant.”

“And this is [the] sitting president of the United States,” Carlson noted, to which Lee agreed as he said he believed the interaction happened a “little more than two years ago.”

Lee then called out how he began to “see little snippets,” leading Carlson to then jump in to say, “That’s a big snippet!” “Then we would see the clips on TV, which in some ways were worse. I’m still stunned that the media did everything that they could to minimize the significance of this. But still, they were caught on camera. They were out there, and they just sort of didn’t comment on it, as if we didn’t say anything about it, it wasn’t real,” Lee concluded. While Democrats and political pundits called out concerns over Biden’s mental fitness following his debate performance against Trump, in which he could be seen struggling to finish his statements. Despite various gaffes and concerns over the president’s mental state, the White House had pushed back on the idea as press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre labeled videos circulating online as “cheap fakes” orchestrated by Republicans. However, both Republicans and voters had called out the concerns regarding the president long before this year. Within an August 2022 Issues & Insights/TIPP poll surveying 1,335 adults nationwide, 59% of adults stated they were “very concerned” about Biden’s mental health, with 36% stating they were “somewhat concerned,” according to the data. Numbers significantly increased post-debate, with a CBS/YouGov poll showing 72% of Americans no longer believe Biden has the cognitive & mental health to serve in office.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.