Nicola Peltz-Beckham Sues Groomer She Accused Of Killing Her Dog

Nicola Peltz-Beckham filed a lawsuit against HoundSpa grooming service, claiming they killed her chihuahua, Nala.

The actress alleged a dog groomer named Jony Ceballos has a history of “intentional and malicious abuse of dogs” and claimed Nala was left injured and in severe physical distress after leaving HoundSpa’s mobile grooming van, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Peltz-Beckham also named HoundSpa’s owner, Deborah “Deb” Gittleman, for keeping Ceballos employed by her company, claiming previous complaints about his mistreatment toward animals logged by other clients, according to TMZ.

The actress is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and said she plans to donate all money she may receive to a dog rescue organization, according to TMZ.

Peltz-Beckham said she has been emotionally distressed by Nala’s death, specifically because she watched her dog die after attempting to rush her to the vet for medical care, after the allegedly harrowing grooming experience.

The actress said she treated her beloved Nala “like her own child” and is now dealing with the aftermath of the unexpected loss. She claimed her other dog, Angel, is also suffering without Nala and is shaking and screaming from terror anytime she is left on her own, according to TMZ.

Peltz-Beckham shared a post about the death of her dog to her Instagram page when the incident first occurred, describing the depths of her loss. She hired a lawyer shortly afterward and notified fans she was taking legal action, in June. She blamed the groomer for Nala’s death right from the beginning and said that although she originally posted about Nala’s death to raise awareness, she is now opting to take legal action to prevent this tragedy from touching other people’s lives. She said she made the decision to move forward with litigation when she realized there were other pet owners that had faced similar circumstances, according to TMZ.

“I’ve dedicated most of my life to saving dogs and I can’t in good conscience let this horrifying act happen to more families,” Peltz-Beckham said.

“I will work for changes and laws to help make sure no one else ever has to experience this heartbreak,” she said, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Actress Angie Harmon Sues Delivery Man Who Allegedly Impersonated Another Person Then Shot, Killed Her Dog)

The famous actress is married to Brooklyn Beckham, who is the son of David Beckham and Spice Girls member, Victoria Beckham.