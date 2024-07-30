Philadelphia Streets Flooded With Communist Flags As Hundreds March

A video captured hundreds marching through the streets of Philadelphia waving communist flags Sunday.

A viral video shows hundreds of protesters taking the streets of Philadelphia, waving communist flags and vocalizing their call for a “class war” and action to “fight the rich and feed the poor!” These demonstrations coincide with the Revolutionary Communists of America (RCA)’s announcement of their inaugural congress in the city, according to Fox News.

🚨🇺🇸REVOLUTIONARY COMMUNISTS OF AMERICA MARCH IN PHILADELPHIA Around 500 members march in hammer and sickle red t-shirts, concluding their first congress.pic.twitter.com/mfq4OU8wv9 https://t.co/lJNHuFYZa2 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 29, 2024

The group marched brandishing red flags adorned with hammers and sickles. Among those who responded to the footage was Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, who simply tweeted an exclamation mark in reaction to one of the videos. The RCA, on its official website, positions itself as a radical group aimed at the complete dismantlement of capitalism. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: The Pentagon Is Paying A Chinese Communist Party-Linked Venture Capital Firm For Tutoring Services)

“We fight for a world of material superabundance and reject the artificial scarcity of a system based on the pursuit of profits,” the group continues. “We fight to build a revolutionary leadership worthy of the name and to establish a workers’ government that can mobilize the working class to tackle the capitalist roots of war, inequality, oppression, and climate catastrophe.”

🚨🇺🇸 HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE HOLDING COMMUNIST FLAGS MARCH IN PHILADELPHIApic.twitter.com/PKeFpUV4A8 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 28, 2024

The demonstration unfolded peacefully according to the Philadelphia Police Department, Fox News reported. A spokesperson from the department told Fox News Digital that approximately 300 people participated in the event, which concluded without any significant incidents, citations, or arrests.