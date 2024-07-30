R. Kelly Asks Supreme Court To Overturn Sex Convictions On Legal Technicality

Disgraced singer R. Kelly requested the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out his child porn convictions based on a legal technicality.

Kelly was convicted of possession of child porn as well as inducing minors to have sex, but is claiming that the alleged acts occurred decades ago, and says the charges should be barred by the statute of limitations, according to TMZ. R. Kelly said she was accused of the charges in 2020 and prosecuted under the PROTECT Act which came into law in 2003. However, the artist is saying the alleged crimes were committed in the 90s, and the PROTECT Act doesn’t apply to crimes committed before 2003, according to TMZ.

Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, argued that the 2003 law made the statute of limitations indefinite for child sex crimes when it kicked in, and R. Kelly’s crimes were committed well before the law was enacted, which means they would have expired in accordance with the statue of limitations, and would not be protected by the PROTECT Act at all, according to TMZ.

Bonjean noted that Congress specifically didn’t include a clause allowing the law to be applied to alleged conduct committed before 2003.

Kelly was convicted of six out of the 13 counts he was charged with, back in 2020. He is currently serving a 20-year sentence for three child pornography convictions and three convictions for inducement counts. The famous singer was also ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to his alleged victims. (RELATED: R. Kelly Sues US Prison Officials, Popular Blogger While Incarcerated: REPORT)

The Supreme Court is expected to take a few months to decide whether or not they will hear Kelly’s appeal, according to TMZ.