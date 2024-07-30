ROOKE: Trump Continues To Outflank Kamala

Former President Donald Trump accepted an invitation to speak with black journalists in Chicago, outflanking Vice President Kamala Harris on what would have been an easy media appearance to prove she could handle the vigors of campaigning.

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) announced that Trump accepted their invitation to speak with a panel of black journalists in Chicago around two weeks before the Democrat National Convention, which is set to take place in the same city. While Harris seems to be avoiding public media opportunities (she hasn’t had a sit-down interview since her “coronation” as the presumptive Democrat nominee), Trump is taking them head-on.

While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know. #NABJ24 https://t.co/2us0OR54JY pic.twitter.com/wgJQkvpMqk — Ken Lemon (@kenlemonnabj) July 30, 2024

Trump agreed to sit with a panel at the NABJ Annual Convention & Career Fair moderated by “Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC News; Harris Faulkner, anchor of The Faulkner Focus and co-host of Outnumbered on FOX News; and Kadia Goba, politics reporter at Semafor,” NABJ announced.

“We look forward to our attendees hearing from former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most,” NABJ President Ken Lemon said in a statement. “While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know.” (ROOKE: Media Didn’t Learn A Single Lesson From Hiding Biden)

While the general public cannot attend, the event will be live-streamed, allowing Trump to speak freely about his plans to fix the issues in black American communities. Harris has reportedly declined to speak at the panel, making her look scared to campaign. Soon, Americans will wonder if her avoidance of panels like this means that Democrats intend to run a basement campaign with her like they did President Biden in 2020.

Fmr President Trump will attend the NABJ Convention for a special conversation.

Someone posted on X asking, “Did the @NABJ invite @KamalaHarris for a conversation as well?” NABJ Pres Ken Lemon responded saying, “Yes we did ask both candidates.“#NABJ24 #NABJ #NABJConvention pic.twitter.com/uNfzIUpzCc — AABJ (@aabjorg) July 30, 2024

Although it was successful for Biden, times have changed. There is no national campaign fearmongering over COVID-19 to blame her public absence on; she isn’t a senile old man who needs to be protected. The media sells Harris as the “savior of Democracy” (big D). If that were true, why is the supposed tyrant (Trump) willing to go into what would be a seemingly hostile event to campaign and Harris is not? (ROOKE: Swing-State Candidate Gives Republicans Clear-Cut Plan To End Kamala’s Momentum)

There’s a reason she’s hiding. Trump’s decision to attend the NABJ Annual Convention & Career Fair exposes her. Either she doesn’t think she can handle the panel and come out unscathed, or her campaign staff has no faith in her. Either way, Trump comes out on top.