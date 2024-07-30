Opinion

ROOKE: Trump Continues To Outflank Kamala

OPINION
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Addresses Turning Point USA Summit

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Mary Rooke Commentary and Analysis Writer
Font Size:

Former President Donald Trump accepted an invitation to speak with black journalists in Chicago, outflanking Vice President Kamala Harris on what would have been an easy media appearance to prove she could handle the vigors of campaigning.

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) announced that Trump accepted their invitation to speak with a panel of black journalists in Chicago around two weeks before the Democrat National Convention, which is set to take place in the same city. While Harris seems to be avoiding public media opportunities (she hasn’t had a sit-down interview since her “coronation” as the presumptive Democrat nominee), Trump is taking them head-on.

Trump agreed to sit with a panel at the NABJ Annual Convention & Career Fair moderated by “Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC News; Harris Faulkner, anchor of The Faulkner Focus and co-host of Outnumbered on FOX News; and Kadia Goba, politics reporter at Semafor,” NABJ announced. 

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves as she returns to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after attending a campaign fundraising event in Massachusetts on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Stephanie Scarbrough / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEPHANIE SCARBROUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves as she returns to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after attending a campaign fundraising event in Massachusetts on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Stephanie Scarbrough / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEPHANIE SCARBROUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“We look forward to our attendees hearing from former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most,” NABJ President Ken Lemon said in a statement. “While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know.” (ROOKE: Media Didn’t Learn A Single Lesson From Hiding Biden)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JULY 24: U.S. Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at his campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum on July 24, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The rally is the former president’s first since President Joe Biden announced he would be ending his reelection bid. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

While the general public cannot attend, the event will be live-streamed, allowing Trump to speak freely about his plans to fix the issues in black American communities. Harris has reportedly declined to speak at the panel, making her look scared to campaign. Soon, Americans will wonder if her avoidance of panels like this means that Democrats intend to run a basement campaign with her like they did President Biden in 2020.

Although it was successful for Biden, times have changed. There is no national campaign fearmongering over COVID-19 to blame her public absence on; she isn’t a senile old man who needs to be protected. The media sells Harris as the “savior of Democracy” (big D). If that were true, why is the supposed tyrant (Trump) willing to go into what would be a seemingly hostile event to campaign and Harris is not? (ROOKE: Swing-State Candidate Gives Republicans Clear-Cut Plan To End Kamala’s Momentum)

US Vice President Kamala Harris greets the National Baptist Convention President Dr. Jerry Young during the National Baptist Convention on September 08, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The National Baptist Convention was formed in 1886, and gathers church members and leaders from around the country in discussing church evangelism, disaster relief, and funding for education. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

US Vice President Kamala Harris greets the National Baptist Convention President Dr. Jerry Young during the National Baptist Convention on September 08, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The National Baptist Convention was formed in 1886, and gathers church members and leaders from around the country in discussing church evangelism, disaster relief, and funding for education. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

There’s a reason she’s hiding. Trump’s decision to attend the NABJ Annual Convention & Career Fair exposes her. Either she doesn’t think she can handle the panel and come out unscathed, or her campaign staff has no faith in her. Either way, Trump comes out on top.