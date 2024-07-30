Catholic Scores Victory Against Google After Company Fired Him For Not Being ‘Inclusive’

Former Google executive Ryan Olohan obtained a settlement with the tech giant last week after the company fired him for allegedly not being “inclusive.”

Prior to his termination, Olohan was Google’s managing director of food, beverage, and restaurants. Google’s Employee Investigations team explained Olohan was not inclusive because he “show[ed] favoritism towards high performers” and remarked on the “walking pace and hustle” of employees, which the company referred to as “ableist.”

A settlement was reached last week and the case was dismissed, marking a victory for conservatives in an industry rife with allegations of anti-white, anti-male and anti-conservative discrimination. (RELATED: Google Fires Employee For Not Being ‘Inclusive,’ After He Rejected Female Coworker’s Sexual Advances, Lawsuit Claims)

Olohan’s lawyer, Alex Rissmiller, stated in a letter to the United States District Court in New York that “a settlement has been reached in resolution of all claims” against the defendants.

Rissmiller told the Caller he couldn’t comment further on the settlement due to the confidential nature of the situation.

Olohan also alleged he was sexually harassed by his boss, Tiffany Miller. The lawsuit states that upon refusing her advances, Miller retaliated by accusing him at least twice of committing “microaggressions.”

The company’s Human Resources Business Partner, Jacky Schiestel, agreed Olohan did not commit either alleged “microaggression.”

My uncle Ryan is father to 7, 16 year Google vet, & owner of Seven Scoops, an ice cream shop that employs workers with special needs. He’s suing Google for firing him for being “non-inclusive” after he reported a female Google exec for sexual harassment.https://t.co/7KPmawKhfW — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 31, 2023

Adam Stewart, Vice President of Google Consumer, Government, & Entertainment (CG&E), also told Olohan the team “obviously [had] too many white guys,” according to court documents.

Google discriminated against Olohan’s race and gender, admitting the company would not have addressed the “hostile work environment” if Olohan had not been a white man, the lawsuit alleged.

A spokesperson for Google told the Caller in 2023 that Olohan “was terminated with cause after a thorough investigation of complaints by numerous employees,” adding that the company “firmly [stands] by [its] decision” and will “vigorously defend ourselves against these claims.”

Last year, a spokesperson for Miller claimed the lawsuit was “a fictional account of events filled with numerous falsehoods, fabricated by a disgruntled ex-employee, who was senior to Ms. Miller at Google.” The statement denied allegations of sexual advancement, and further claimed there was “overt sexism and racism” in “Mr. Olohan’s efforts to blame others for his termination.”

Since 2016, Olohan won Google’s “Founders Award” every year, which came with an equity grant of $250,000. He also received consistently high performance rankings and quickly ascended the company’s ranks, according to the lawsuit.

In his spare time, Olohan runs the New Jersey ice cream shop Seven Scoops and Sips, which raises funds to help the homeless. In an interview with Thrive Global, Olohan stated that his life centered “around God, family, Google and Seven Scoops — in that order.”

Love this video, captures how goofy and fun (and also hardworking) they are!! 🙂 https://t.co/VHodWA3bFO — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 1, 2023

Google is not the only tech giant that has received backlash for allegedly discriminating on the basis of race and sex. Last year, America First Legal (AFL) sued Meta Platforms, Inc. for allegedly discriminating against white individuals in its hiring program.