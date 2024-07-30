Judge Sentences Soap Opera Actress Haley Pullos For Drunk Driving Crash

A judge sentenced “General Hospital” actress Haley Pullos to 90 days in jail July 29 in relation to a crash in April 2023.

Pullos got into a wrong-way crash on a Los Angeles freeway that resulted in bodily injury, as well as property damage. She was trapped inside her car and the jaws of life were used to extract her from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital, as was the other driver involved in the crash, Courteney Wilder, who suffered major injuries, according to People. Pullos was first arrested and charged at the time of the crash, but surrendered herself to 90 days in jail a year later, according to People.

Pullos sat in court wearing an orange jumpsuit and awaited the judge to indicate if her 90 days served would count toward her sentence.

Her attorney, Dan Melnick, confirmed the actress is now set to be released from custody, according to People.

“Haley was sentenced to probation with 90 days county jail with time served, a nine-month DUI program, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) program and continuing private counseling,” Melnick said in a statement issued to People.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Pullos with felony count of DUI causing injury, as well as one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC causing injury and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

The actress was later sued by Wilder, who sought damages as a result of the crash, according to People.

Pullos’ legal team responded to the lawsuit, denying “generally and specifically each and every allegation” that Wilder made in her suit, according to legal documents observed by People. Pullos also denied any responsibility for Wilder’s future claims for injuries.

The actress issued a counter-complaint and argued that the “damages” Wilder alleged were not caused by her, but rather were “proximately caused by either the sole negligent and/or intentional conduct of Plaintiffs,” according to People. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Arrested For DUI After Serious Crash On Freeway)

Shortly after the crash, Pullos stepped away from her role as Molly Lansing-Davis on “General Hospital.”