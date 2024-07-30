Suspects Forced Man Off Bridge While Bound With Duct Tape, Authorities Say

Oklahoma’s law enforcement arrested multiple suspects for allegedly abducting a man, binding him in duct tape and forcing him off a bridge, according to a press release Friday.

Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies arrived at a location near a bridge based on a “complaint of someone jumping into traffic” and found a man “badly injured,” the press release reads. (RELATED: New Mexico Police Investigate After 10-Month-Old Girl Abducted, Two Women Killed In Park)

Deputies determined that the man “required immediate medical attention” and he “was transported from the scene by EMS,” the OCSO writes. Investigators found that the man was a victim of abduction and was “forced off the bridge after being bound with duct tape.”

The OCSO arrested three suspects — Sean Lunney, Brianna Nohmer and Jayson Lawson — over this incident, according to the press release. Deputies “made an arrest in the case” following an investigation and witness interviews. Additional interviews tipped off authorities to two more suspects, leading to a warrant for the arrest of one. The OCSO arrested Sean Lunney on the warrant, then allegedly found “a firearm used in this offense.” Brianna Nohmer was later arrested.

Lawson allegedly confessed to acting as the lookout for the group that kidnapped the victim, NBC News reported. Lawson alleged that Lunney took the victim to the bridge and ordered the victim “to jump off the bridge” at gunpoint, according to the outlet.

When the victim survived the fall, Lunney allegedly bound him in duct tape and directed him into a vehicle, the probable cause document reportedly read. The suspect then allegedly drove him to a different section of the bridge and forced the man off it “while still constrained,” the outlet reported

Authorities charged the trio with kidnapping, according to jail records online, NBC News reported. Lunney was charged with aggravated assault and battery as well as a felony firearms charge, the outlet noted. Nohmer has also reportedly been charged with assault with intent to kill, while Lawson was further charged with assault and battery using a deadly weapon, attempted murder in the first-degree and conspiracy to commit a felony. Lunney and Nohmer had a $250,000 bond set while Lawson’s was being held on a $300,000 bond, the outlet reported.

The OCSO has not responded as of yet to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.