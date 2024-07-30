‘F**k You, Actually’: Tucker Apologizes For Profanity While Accurately Describing How Dystopian ‘Freedom’ Has Become

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson went viral Monday after speaking at the 2024 Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, alongside Donald Trump Jr.

Footage shared on social media and the Tucker Carlson Network showed a man (identifying himself by what appeared to be his online name) spoke emphatically about the importance of encryption when undertaking transactions online and how this constitutes freedom.

“Privacy is the point. With no privacy, there is no freedom. It is a pre-requisite for freedom,” Carlson agreed.

“You know where there is privacy and secrecy in great abundance?” he continued. “The federal government, which has classified over a billion documents describing what they’re doing with our money, in our name. This is our government.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Asks Chris Cuomo Flat Out If He’d Ever Hit A Woman)

“And yet they have every right to keep key decisions from us … they just allowed the presidential candidate to get shot, and we’re not allowed to know how that happened or why,” Carlson added. “So to take a lecture from them about how I’m a criminal because I want privacy in my financial transactions or my phone calls or my text messages, really? Fuck you, actually.”

The crowd burst into a round of applause at Carlson’s statements, which ring horrifyingly true when you really think about it. “I’m sorry to use profanity, but that makes me so mad,” he added, even though he didn’t need to apologize. We’re all adults here. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Show Surges Past Joe Rogan, Becomes Most Popular Podcast In America)

“Like that’s prima facie evidence of a crime. You haven’t even declassified the Kennedy assassination files 61 years later, and you’re lecturing me about wanting to have an encrypted text conversation? How dare you! You work for me! You should be in prison,” Carlson concluded.

You can watch the full event here. I was pretty surprised by how much I learned from the conversation that ultimately validates my desire to live off grid (hopefully) because this idea we have for modern society has failed.