Video Shows Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Allegedly Slapping Child Who Refused To Kiss His Hand

A video surfaced allegedly showing the Turkish President slapping a child who refused to kiss his hand Saturday, New York Post reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan caused a public outcry after a video surfaced showing him allegedly smacking a small child in the face. The incident during an event in Rize, where Erdoğan was distributing keys to residents whose homes had been rebuilt through an urban renewal project, according to the New York Post. As Erdoğan handed out the keys, two young boys approached him on stage.

When the younger boy hesitated to kiss Erdoğan’s hand — a traditional Turkish sign of respect — the 70-year-old leader appeared to slap the child on the cheek. The boy then complied, kissing Erdoğan’s hand before receiving some cash, the outlet reported. The video quickly went viral, sparking widespread condemnation. (RELATED: Turkish President Praises Hamas As A ‘Liberation Group,’ Cancels Trip To Israel)

Social media users expressed their shock, with many questioning Erdoğan’s behavior.

Did Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan slap a child for not kissing his hand??

If Yes, isn’t that some high level of terrorism and abuse??

Why do they have to kiss his hand as a sign of respect??

I need explanations pic.twitter.com/edYbftlp91 — Joshua Olusegun 🇳🇬 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@Leged45) July 30, 2024



Some defended Erdoğan, citing cultural norms where children are often corrected for not showing traditional signs of respect.

Love it 🤣

Kissing the hand of your elders, parents, grandparents is a sign of respect especially in Turkey. If you don’t do it you get corrected. Especially at a young age. — Sokol0311 (@Sokol0311) July 28, 2024

This incident is not isolated. In 2021, Erdoğan hit a boy on the head during the opening of the Salarkha Tunnel in Rize, and in 2023 he publicly slapped his grandson, later claiming he was merely “stroking” him, the Sun reported.