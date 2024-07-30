UFO ‘Sighting’ In Ibiza Goes Viral

Footage went viral Monday of an alleged UFO flying through the skies over Ibiza.

Video shared on Twitter shows a group of people sitting on what appears to be a cliffside during a gorgeous sunset on the Mediterranean island off the coast of Spain. A woman and whoever is filming then start running and pointing at the skies as a blurry white object flies over them.

The thing appears to hold still for a moment as it comes into focus … except, what you’re looking at isn’t a UFO. It’s the moon, shining brightly over the ocean. Things seem silly for a second. Then the reflection under the moon zooms off at speeds unknown in any type of human technologies.

A tourist vacationing in Ibiza reported seeing a UFO flying across the sky during their trip. pic.twitter.com/QqvJCYFUOx — Vicky Verma (@Unexplained2020) July 29, 2024

I’ve seen my fair share of UFO videos in my life, but this one actually kind of freaked me out. (RELATED: Multiple People Believe They Saw A UFO Over One State, And No One Has Debunked It Yet)

It’s the type of click-baity stuff they show at the start of a found footage horror film. A woman appears to yell “Look! Look! Look!” while pointing at something in the skies. The group gasps in unison as the thing zooms off into the atmosphere. The clip has everything in the horror story recipe book.

So this is either one of the best staged UFO encounters ever … or its real.