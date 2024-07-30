Dramatic Video Shows Terrifying Machete Fight At Theme Park In Southend-On-Sea, Six Arrested

A video captured a terrifying machete fight at a Southend-on-Sea theme park Tuesday, leading to the arrest of six individuals, Daily Mail reported.

Youths armed with machetes clashed outside the Adventure Island theme park in Southend-on-Sea, causing chaos Tuesday evening. Six arrests have been made following the disturbance, which was captured on social media, showing hooded individuals engaging in a brutal fight while police struggled to contain the situation.

🚨🇬🇧 Meanwhile in Southend right now Yes Southend not Southport – more machete wielding thugs fight on the street in broad daylight as families holidaying return from the theme park. Britain is broken – you are only witnessing the start of it. pic.twitter.com/fiHxLZ6lbA — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 30, 2024

Visitors to the theme park were seen fleeing in panic as the knife-wielding youths battled nearby. The severity of the incident has prompted authorities to impose a dispersal order covering key areas and the city’s train stations. The order, effective from 4:20 pm on Tuesday, will remain in place until 4:00 pm Wednesday. (RELATED: Woman Fatally Shoots Knife-Wielding Attacker At Her Home: REPORT)

A Machete fight in Southend this evening Cc @Ig1Ig3 pic.twitter.com/gAoveub0fI — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) July 30, 2024

“We want to make sure our communities are safe and we will use all the appropriate powers at our disposal to do so. Our officers have responded to these incidents reported by members of the public this evening, and the information they provided is invaluable,” he said, Daily Mail reported. “I would also like to thank the vast law-abiding majority of the public for their co-operation today,” Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin said, emphasizing the police’s commitment to public safety.

The dispersal order aims to prevent further violence and ensure public safety, with police appealing for witnesses to assist in their investigation. “If you know something, please speak to one of our officers or contact us to help,” Cronin added, according to Daily Mail.