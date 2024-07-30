US Cyber Authorities Call For Immediate iOS Update For Millions Of Apple Users

U.S. cyber authorities have issued an urgent call for millions of Apple users to immediately update their devices to iOS 17.6 released Monday.

U.S. cybersecurity officials urged Apple users to promptly update their Apple devices to the latest iOS version to safeguard against potential hacking threats. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has emphasized the critical importance of moving to iOS 17.6 without delay, citing significant security enhancements in the update, according to Daily Mail.

US cyber officials issue urgent warning to millions of Apple users to update iOS on their devices now https://t.co/hPVf48PCmU pic.twitter.com/R43D0hn5Rt — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 30, 2024

The iOS 17.6 update incorporates 35 security patches designed to prevent hackers from accessing personal data, tracking users’ locations, or seizing control of iPhones. The update is applicable to iPhone models starting from the iPhone Xs series released in 2018 onwards, the outlet reported. Among the critical fixes, one patch rectifies a flaw in the iPhone’s operating system that could cause unexpected shutdowns, while another addresses a vulnerability that allows applications to bypass user privacy settings.

Despite the impending release of iOS 18, experts stress the urgency of installing the current update, warning against complacency, Daily Mail reported. Apple identified vulnerabilities in the Kernel — the central component of the iPhone’s operating system. The first identified issue could potentially allow cybercriminals to map the phone’s memory layout and the second could enable attackers to shut down the device remotely. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: No, New Apple Feature Does Not Automatically Share Full Name And Location)

Additionally, the update enhances the security of WebKit, the engine behind the Safari web browser. Eight fixes were made to prevent cross-scripting attacks that could lead users to inadvertently open harmful web content, according to Daily Mail. Such breaches could result in malware installation that steals sensitive data and monitors phone activity or even tricks users into divulging critical personal information.