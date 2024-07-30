Visionary at 23: How Fabrice Maillardet is Shaping the Future of Marketing and Sales

With ever-evolving technology and the internet at our fingertips, many have perhaps become desensitized to the sheer number of ways in which society has changed on a global level over the course of the past few decades. In the twenty-three years of Fabrice Maillardet’s life alone, the entire way that business is done and the opportunities available to young people to begin truly succeeding at a young age has been entirely revolutionized.

Growing up, Mr. Maillardet realized that things he had wanted for his life as a child were altering all around him, and that the world he lived in as an adult would be a very different one. Thus, the young CEO altered his ambitions and became an immensely successful visionary entrepreneur in Quebec at a very young age, with companies such as Digital Profit, Winners Vault and Let Me Talk Inc.

Fabrice Maillardet was born into a small village of farmers in Switzerland and lived a quiet, peaceful life with his parents for several years before they relocated to Bromont, Canada, just as he entered his teenage years. The resulting change of pace galvanized Mr. Maillardet and made him want to seek out a career in either the army or the police force. However, the world had other plans. Just as Fabrice was finalizing paperwork to become a member of RCMP’s military police in 2020, the COVID pandemic hit, and subsequent lockdowns put the entire process on hold.

This gave him time to consider his options, and he ultimately decided that he needed to dream bigger. In this time, his own mother fell really sick, and with costly medical bills piling up, Fabrice took it upon himself to find a way to achieve success on his own terms. “By the age of 19, I had built a network spanning across six countries, enhancing my skills, knowledge, and connections… For three years, I honed my expertise in sales and marketing across various industries—including automobiles, real estate, Airbnb rentals, clothing, events, investments, and construction—before launching my own ventures.”

Mr.Maillardet’s own ventures include success stories such as Winner’s Vault, Digital Profit and many more, all of which now play an important role in supplying services for “the immense demand for innovative marketing and even more so for sales in Quebec.” Fabrice goes on to elaborate that “our sales team generates an average of +1,400,000 CAD per month for our clients.”

By approaching sales and marketing with a young, energetic, and distinctly modern approach, Fabrice Maillardet has made his own way to immense success on his own terms. He admits that he’s a perfectionist when it comes to business, but it’s also clear that the young boy who grew up on a farm still cares deeply for the people he works alongside. “People who work with us take care of themselves… we show them that they can have a lot of space to be with us for the next year and attain all the goals they want, personally and professionally.”