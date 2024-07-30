‘Wasn’t A Space Laser?’: Kennedy Gets FBI Official To Quash ‘BlueAnon’ Conspiracy About Trump Assassination Attempt

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate confirmed on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump was struck by a bullet despite other theories about the attempted assassination.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress on Thursday that there were still “some questions” about whether Trump was hit by a “bullet or shrapnel” during the assassination attempt against him, though the director did not address the conspiracy theory that the former president got struck by glass fragments rather than a bullet. Kennedy, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, asked Abbate whether the FBI believes Trump was hit with anything other than a bullet, with the deputy director saying the agency has always been certain that the projectile was a bullet that hit the former president. (RELATED: Secret Service Repeatedly Rejected Offers To Use Drones At Deadly Trump Rally, Whistleblower Says)

WATCH:

‘Wasn’t A Space Laser?’: Kennedy Gets FBI Official To Quash ‘Blue Anon’ Conspiracy About Trump Assassination Attempt pic.twitter.com/q51BnY7KTj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 30, 2024

“Is there any doubt in your mind, or in the collective mind of the FBI, that President Trump was shot in the ear by a bullet fired by the assassin Crooks?” Kennedy asked.

“Senator, there’s absolutely no doubt in the FBI’s mind whether former President Trump was hit with a bullet and wounded in the ear. No doubt, there never has been,” Abbate said. “I’ve been part of this investigation since the very beginning, and that has never been raised.”

The FBI clarified in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation on Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck Trump. Thomas Michael Crooks shot the former president from a nearby rooftop during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

“It wasn’t a space laser? It wasn’t a murder hornet? It wasn’t Sasquatch?” Kennedy asked, with Abbate answering “no” to each one.

“It was a bullet? Fired by Crooks? That hit President Trump in the ear and almost killed him?” Kennedy followed up, with Abbate answering affirmatively to each query.

Kennedy said he was “glad” they cleared up the conspiracy theory.

Trump’s former physician and Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson wrote in a letter on Friday that both he and the hospital where the former president received treatment for his injury confirmed that “there is absolutely no evidence that it was anything other than a bullet.” Some corporate media figures, including MSNBC’s Michael Steele, Ari Melber and Joy Reid, had cast doubt on what struck Trump and the severity of the injury in the days following the attempt.

The New York Times’ Doug Mills took a photograph that showed a bullet flying near Trump’s head right before he started bleeding.

Some liberals have faced scrutiny for promoting conspiracy theories online targeting right-wing sources, including pushing the narrative that the Trump assassination attempt was staged, with the phenomenon being described as “BlueAnon,” according to The Washington Post.

