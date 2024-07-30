White Sox Pitchers Mourn Departure Of Their Teammate In Ultimate Boys-Will-Be-Boys Fashion

Pitcher Michael Kopech’s departure from the Chicago White Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers was marked by a heartfelt and hilarious farewell from his teammates Monday.

During the game, Kopech’s teammates gathered in a bullpen, forming a circle and taking a sip of a C4 energy drink before pouring it out in his honor, video shows. The light-hearted ceremony was a poignant goodbye for Kopech, who has spent the last eight years with the White Sox. (RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan Engaged To Baseball Pro Michael Kopech)

The White Sox Bullpen farewell ceremony to Micheal Kopech today in the bullpen #whitesox pic.twitter.com/PnPWaRiX9c — Jack From Lisle (@SoxJackFromDG) July 30, 2024

The trade took place Monday as part of a three-team deal involving the Dodgers, White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers acquired Kopech, utilityman Tommy Edman and Minor League pitcher Oliver Gonzalez from the Cardinals, according to MLB.com.

In exchange, the Dodgers are sending Miguel Vargas, Jeral Perez, and Alexander Albertus, to the White Sox. The Cardinals received Erick Fedde, Tommy Pham, and monetary considerations.

The trade could provide a significant benefit for Kopech. The Dodgers are among the favorites to win the World Series this year Sports Illustrated noted. The White Sox have faced recent struggles with two separate 14-game losing streaks.

Kopech is a skilled first-round pick. He made it to the bullpen this year after playing as a starter in 2022 and 2023.