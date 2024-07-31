People Are So Fed Up With Seagulls At The Beach, But They’re Taking It Way Too Far

Seagulls on the beach have annoyed all of us at one point or another, but lately, people have taken their rage to a whole new level: They’re killing them.

The opportunistic little creatures routinely swarm sun-worshippers in hopes of getting a morsel of food, but now, a few annoyed citizens have allegedly taken matters into their own hands.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police (WDFWP) posted about an incident that occurred July 27, and it’s not for the weak at heart. They reported that they were “investigating a report of someone intentionally running over a flock of seagulls, killing 25, while driving a silver four door Jeep Cherokee approximately 1.7 miles south of the Klipsan Beach approach outside of Long Beach in Pacific County.” according to their Facebook page.

WDFWP went on to explain the danger posed to both animal and human life in this outrageous alleged incident.

“The same Jeep nearly struck two subjects walking their dogs on the beach. Multiple witnesses came forward including three that stopped the vehicle, photographing it and the driver,” WDFWP said. “Efforts to save the few birds remaining alive failed. WDFW police have identified the driver thanks to these community members and officers are currently attempting to contact the man who is believed to be living out of State.”

Dorothy Howard, a witness to the alleged horrifying crime, called this a “massacre,” according to Fox 12 News.

“You see a lot of natural deaths, things washed up,” she said. “But, this was just so intentional. It’s horrible. We were in shock.”

“There’s a picture of the car with a bird in the grill.”

“It’s pretty obvious that he didn’t care what he was doing. It was tragic.”

Sadly, this wasn’t an isolated incident.

ABC Action News reported on a similar incident that allegedly unfolded July 6 in North Wildwood, New Jersey. A man became so irate after a seagull attempted to take French fries from his daughter, that he admitted to decapitating the animal, court documents say. Police later arrested the man on charges of third-degree animal cruelty.

Is this what the world has come to? (RELATED: Nicola Peltz-Beckham Sues Groomer She Accused Of Killing Her Dog)

Society seems to have taken a bad spin. Surely there’s a better solution than decapitation and the heartless mowing down of wildlife. The heartless killing of innocent creatures isn’t it.