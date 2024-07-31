Biden Admin Cuts Plea Deal With 9/11 Gitmo Defendants, Death Penalty Reportedly Off The Table

The Biden administration has reached a plea deal with three defendants held in Guantanamo Bay for their alleged roles in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that will reportedly spare the prisoners from the death penalty, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

The Department of Defense (DOD) announced that the government had cut deals with the three prisoners, including alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, who have been charged in connection with their alleged roles in plotting or financing the worst terrorist attack in American history. The deals will reportedly allow the defendants to dodge the death penalty, a punishment that many families of 9/11 victims have pushed for, according to the New York Post, which cited three unnamed family members of 9/11 victims who were informed of the deal’s particulars by the government. (RELATED: Biden Breaks With Decades Of Tradition By Spending 9/11 In… Alaska)

The 9/11 attacks claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent people, kicking off America’s decades-long war on terror in which thousands of American soldiers perished. The defendants are variously accused of providing material and logistical support to the 19 terrorist hijackers who perpetrated the attack, according to the NYP.

More than 2,000 surviving family members of 9/11 victims have previously lobbied the Biden administration to intervene and prevent any plea deal for the accused, according to The Hill.

“The Convening Authority for Military Commissions, Susan Escallier, has entered into pretrial agreements with Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin ‘Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, three of the co-accused in the 9/11 case,” the DOD said in a statement. “The specific terms and conditions of the pretrial agreements are not available to the public at this time.”

The Office of Military Commissions confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation that deals have been reached, but “the specific terms and conditions of the pretrial agreements are not available to the public at this time.”

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.