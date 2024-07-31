‘Disgusted’: Fmr Biden Campaign Adviser Says Trump Is ‘Scared To Go Up Against A Black Woman’ With ‘Facts’

A former senior adviser to the Biden 2020 campaign declared Wednesday that former President Donald Trump is “scared to go up against a black woman” with “facts” after his appearance at a National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) event.

Alencia Johnson appeared on CNN’s “The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer” alongside a panel to discuss Trump’s Q&A at the NABJ on Wednesday with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner, Semafor’s Kadia Goba and ABC News’ Rachel Scott. During the event, Trump called out Scott after she recounted alleged examples of racism from the former president, stating her question was a “disgrace.” (RELATED: National Association Of Black Journalists’ Trump Interview Was An Unmitigated Disaster)

“But listen, I was really disgusted with this entire interview, the show today. I got to shout out Rachel Scott at ABC News, who held her own and asked the tough questions,” Johnson continued. “Which is why there were so many black journalists frustrated with the decision for him to come because of his disrespect for a lot of black journalists, including one on this network, Abby Phillip, right?”

Johnson continued to state Trump talked over Scott and was “combative” with her, noting it made her realize why the former president is “so scared” to debate Harris.

WATCH:

“For him to talk over her, be combative — It actually showed me the reason that he is so scared to debate Vice President Kamala Harris because she is going to be very clear, much like Rachel was, stating the facts to him, pushing him where he gets very frazzled and just starts throwing insults,” Johnson said.

“So he‘s actually scared to go up against a black woman who has all the facts and can challenge him on all of his extremely harmful positions. So I think it was more than a bad moment for him,” Johnson continued. “I think it was a horrible moment for him. Especially as he wants to continue to act like he has been a great president for black America when he’s done nothing, but promote even more harm to our community.”

Harris suggested Tuesday that Trump was afraid to debate her, and challenged the former president to a showdown on the debate stage. Trump has stated on numerous occasions that he is willing to debate the vice president.

Since Harris became the party’s presumptive nominee, Trump has called out ABC News, which was previously scheduled to host the second debate between President Joe Biden and the former president on Sept. 10. Within a post on Truth Social, the former president opted to have the event hosted by Fox News instead.

Additionally in a recent interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Trump told the host how he would agree to a debate, but wanted the event to start before “the votes start being cast.”

