‘Really Bad For Taxpayers’: Health Dept. ‘Ill-Equipped’ To Handle Federal Funds From Biden Admin, Analysts Say

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is unfit to manage the four million dollar grant they received from the Biden Administration, which they plan to use towards advancing a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) health agenda that would be worse for patients, analysts told The Daily Caller.

The MDH received a four million dollar federal grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to fund their implementation of the federal States Advancing All-Payer Equity Approaches and Development (AHEAD) Model, an “equitable” healthcare plan, according to a July press release by Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s office. Parts of MDH’s financial history, however, have been “really bad for taxpayers,” according to Marc Joffe, a federalism and state policy analyst at the Cato Institute.

“MDH is ill-equipped to handle the funds and responsibilities it does have, let alone another major initiative,” Dan Savickas, Director of Policy at Taxpayers Protection Alliance, told the Daily Caller upon review of an audit of the MDH’s financial reports. “MDH is not a faithful steward of taxpayer resources.” (Related:‘He’s Not Here, You Are’: CBS Host Margaret Brennan Tears Into Dem Governor Attempting To Defend Biden As Nominee)

“The Moore-Miller Administration is committed to service, transparency, accountable stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and compliance with the law,” MDH told The Daily Caller in response to the audit findings. MDH is “deeply concerned” with the reports published by the Maryland Office of Legislative Audits and reassures that new leadership has implemented measures to “create stability in these systems and rebuild trust in the long-term.”

One of the primary functions of the plan is focused on “growing, attracting, and retaining a diverse primary care workforce” and “will capitalize on the opportunity presented by the AHEAD model to evolve how Maryland defines equity-centered population health improvement strategies,” according to the grant application.

The MDH oversees the Maryland Commission on Health Equity. The commission allocates grants into equitable health plans and will “provide $42 million over five years for long term interventions to address social determinants of health,” according to the grant application.

While other states have also been found to have issues with managing Medicaid plans, Joffee noted, he says there is not an established correlation between Medicaid spending and health outcomes.

“The best predictor of clinical success is aptitude. Focusing on race crowds out aptitude and ultimately means worse care for patients,” Do No Harm Director of Research, Dr. Ian Kingsbury, told the Daily Caller.

Among the leaders of the health program are two high-ranking officials, Secretary Laura Herrera Scott, MD. and Marie Grant, JD., the grant application submitted by the State of Maryland shows. They are a part of the MDH, which contains “key roles and resources critical to achieving AHEAD Model goals.” (Related: EXCLUSIVE: University Spent Over $200,000 On ‘Diversity’ Course Teaching Physicians That Healthcare Is Racist)

Dr. Scott assumed her role as Secretary of the MDH in March 2023. She has since been under scrutiny for managing the MDH, whose Laboratories Administration was found to be mishandling responsibilities, including staffing shortages and “significant instances” of legal or procedural violations, according to a June fiscal compliance audit by Maryland’s General Assembly Office of Legislative Audits (OLA).

Dr. Scott did not respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment in time for publication.

“ … the Administration did not establish adequate controls over cash receipts and accounts receivable,” the audit states. “This report includes findings relating to conditions that we consider to be significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal control that could adversely affect the Administration’s ability to maintain reliable financial records, operate effectively and efficiently, and/or comply with applicable laws, rules, and regulations.”

The June audit is only one of several previous audits into the department that investigated MDH’s “inadequate financial oversight,” Maryland Matters first reported.

MDH has also been found to have “unsatisfactory” record keeping, which may have led to millions of dollars in Medicare funds covering payments for people not insured by the program, according to an October 2023 audit released by Maryland’s OLA. MDH was responsible for several accounts with “questionable balances,” one of which totaled a $1.1 billion deficit, according to the audit.

“Maryland should not have been given federal funding for much of anything given their history with stewardship of federal funds,” Savickas said.

MDH lacked a procedure for verifying whether federal grant reimbursements were received, including three federal grants totaling $10.2 billion, the audit states. Despite the MDH’s top fiscal staff advising the auditors that the grants were verified, there was a “lack of assurance” on whether the state of Maryland was reimbursed by the federal agencies granting the funds, namely Medicare, according to the Joint Audit and Evaluation Committee.

“This is the worst audit I’ve ever seen,” Democratic State Senator Clarence Lam, chairman of the Joint Audit and Evaluation, told Maryland Matters of the October 2023 audit.

“The findings of past MDH audits should clearly have disqualified Maryland from receiving the first tranche of funds for this program”, Savickas added.

CMS’s selection of Maryland to pilot the AHEAD model conveys that “Taxpayer dollars needed to be a more serious part of the allocation process”, according to Savickas.

Grant, who will serve as “AHEAD key personnel,” previously worked as an independent consultant in 2022 for CEO Action for Racial Equity, according to her Linked In profile. This organization has labeled racism to be a “public health crisis,” according to an archive of their website.

Grant did not reply to multiple media inquiries from the Daily Caller regarding whether she stands by the organization’s statements statements on the relationship between health and racism. The group’s website mysteriously went under maintenance following the inquiries.

“The term ‘health equity’ sounds benign, but it has generally come to indicate a rejection of the traditional goal of equality of opportunity in favor of discriminatory allocation of privileges and resources,” Robert F. Graboyes, an economist and health policy specialist, told the Daily Caller. (Related: Biden’s Health Department Looks To Push Equity Requirements On Transplant Lists)

The AHEAD model plan is still new and “too premature” to detail the specific implications the plan’s enactment could cause, Graboyes noted.

A large percentage of UCLA’s medical students are unable to pass “basic tests of medical competence” due to the university’s prioritization of diversity over qualifications and merit, whistleblowers among the faculty told the Washington Free Beacon in May. Race-based college admissions policies, such as affirmative action, “is to blame” for the failure rates, according to the whistleblowers.

The AHEAD model will go into effect Jan. 1, 2026, according to the press release.