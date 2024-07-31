CNN Host Says Reporter Was ‘Fair’ And ‘Accurate’ When Hitting Trump With Racism Allegations At Black Journalist Event

CNN host Brianna Keilar said an ABC reporter listing allegations of racism to former President Donald Trump at the Wednesday National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention was “fair” and “accurate.”

Trump lashed out at ABC News reporter Rachel Scott, calling her statements and question a “disgrace” after she started the event by recounting allegations including telling “four Congresswomen of color, who were American citizens, to go back to where they came from” and using “words like animal and rabid to describe black district attorneys.” Keilar, on “CNN News Central,” disagreed with Trump’s characterization, saying Scott was completely justified for her tirade against the former president. (RELATED: Democrats Revert To Their Favorite Pastime With Segregated Rallies)

“It was Rachel Scott’s question, which was a fair one and an accurate one, where she said to former President Trump, ‘you have made false claims about former President Obama. You have attacked Congresswomen of color, black DA’s, black journalists, you had dinner with a white supremacist. Now that you are asking black supporters to vote for you, why should they trust you?’ And he went on to say, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever been asked … a question like that in such a horrible manner’ and then he attacked her and her news organization,” Keilar said.

Trump showed up for a moderated Q&A session hosted by Scott, Fox News’ Harris Faulkner and Semafor’s Kadia Goba, saying he arrived at the event in “good spirit,” but that the question was “nasty.”

“I think it’s a very nasty question … I have been the best president for the black population since Abraham Lincoln. That’s my answer,” he said. “And for you to start off a question and answer period, especially when you’re 35 minutes late, because you couldn’t get your equipment to work, in such a hostile manner, I think it’s a disgrace. I really do.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also received an invitation to talk with journalists at the conference, but did not attend and may speak to the group virtually following the convention.

“I was invited here and I was told my opponent, whether it was Biden or Kamala, I was told my opponent was going to be here,” Trump said. “It turned out my opponent isn’t here. You invited me under false pretense. And then you said, ‘you can’t do it with Zoom.’ Well, where’s Zoom? She’s going to do it with Zoom and she’s not coming.”

