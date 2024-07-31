‘From Convict To Deputy’: Jelly Roll Receives A Very Special Honor

Jelly Roll received a great honor July 27, when he was sworn in as a deputy with the Community Cares Task Force.

Sheriff Christopher Swanson enthusiastically led him through the official ceremony, and a video of the special moment was shared to Instagram by radio station 99.5 WYCD in Detroit. Jelly Roll, a former convict that did time in jail for drug possession, drug dealing, shoplifting and aggravated robbery, was honored for turning his life around, and was handed his badge.

“This is the real deal, this is the real deal!” Swanson shouted with excitement. The social media post boasted the caption, “From convict to deputy.”

Swanson led the honor with a smile on his face and obvious joy.

“It’ll be my honor to extend a deputy status — he’s gonna be sworn in today!” he said.

“Right here in Flint Michigan, with his own badge, and his own ID!”

“So ladies and gentlemen, get your cameras ready!”

The camera rolled as Swanson asked Jelly Roll to step up and raise his right hand, then repeat after him.

“I do solemnly swear to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Michigan, and I will faithfully discharge my duties as a Deputy Sheriff for the County of Genesee, State of Michigan, to the best of my ability, so help me God,” Jelly Roll said.

“Here’s your badge, man. This is the real deal, this is the real deal!”

Swanson handed the famous country singer his badge and embraced the star in a show of support.(RELATED: Jelly Roll Takes An Emotional Trip To His Old Jail Cell In New Documentary)

“You walk into any facility now, you can tell them you’re a Deputy Sheriff from Genesee County — that’s second chances!” he said.