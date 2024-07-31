REPORT: DNC To Dedicate Entire Day To Worshipping Biden, Capped Off With Prime-Time Address

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) will spend the first night of the event focused on President Joe Biden’s accomplishments and legacy, capped off with a prime-time address from the 81-year-old, three sources familiar with the planning told CNN.

After a disastrous debate performance, Biden faced calls from within his own party to drop out of the race out of concerns for his fitness. A few weeks after taking himself out of the presidential race, Biden will be celebrated on the first night of the DNC convention, sources told CNN. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Fails To Sit For Interview During First Week Of Presidential Campaign)

“Monday night is Joe’s night. And then he’ll turn the keys over,” a source familiar with the planning told CNN, saying the rest of the convention would then focus on Harris.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Biden has spoken at several conventions over the course of his political career, though because of the 2020 pandemic, the president never had one focused on him, CNN reported. In 2020, the convention was virtual and the president was in a close-to-empty ballroom to accept the nomination, according to the outlet.

Biden dropped out July 21 via Twitter and was out of the public eye as he quarantined in Delaware with a case of COVID-19. Several days later, the president finally faced the nation to explain his decision, though he made no mention of whether it was internal polling or health concerns that pushed him to drop out.

President Biden shook his head no when I asked him in the Oval Office if he dropped out of the race for health reasons. @DailyCaller — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) July 25, 2024

Though endorsing Harris thirty minutes after dropping out, the president delayed his decision to leave the race because he lacked faith in his vice president’s ability to take on former President Donald Trump, sources told Axios.

Harris is riding out a “honeymoon” bump in the polls as the switch between candidates has brought energy and excitement. Despite the high that has brought rallies, endorsements and speaking engagements, Harris is yet to sit down for a TV or print interview.

“Convention is our opportunity to tell our story directly to the American people, rally behind the Democratic nominees, and grow our broad and diverse coalition to defeat Donald Trump,” Matt Hill, a spokesperson for the Democratic National Convention Committee, told CNN.