French President Macron’s Steamy Exchange With Sports Minister Heated Things Up At The Olympics

The internet is on fire after images of French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a steamy embrace and kiss with his sports minister, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, made the rounds on social media.

Sparks flew at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, as Macron tightly gripped Oudéa-Castéra’s arm and leaned into her. She responded by clutching his bicep with one hand, and affectionately wrapping her other arm around his neck. Oudéa-Castéra then planted a kiss on Macron’s neck.

French President Macron’s steamy embrace and kiss with his sports minister at the Olympics raises eyebrows pic.twitter.com/QMNdsu9igv — Royalblog (@royalblogg) July 31, 2024

The touchy-feely moment between the French President and his subordinate was exacerbated by the response of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who smirked and shifted his focus in the opposite direction when the moment became cringe.

The awkward exchange quickly went viral, as people around the globe shared their thoughts about the gropey moment.

“I can recognize 2 people who have seen themselves naked…,” one X user wrote.

That naughty little croissant pic.twitter.com/IzhUKalIDY — Leyline 🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@Toddy_xgp) July 30, 2024

“Disgusting just like their whole Olympics opening… as a Greek I am completely disgusted with how the French transformed the Olympics opening to perverted pdf file rubbish. It WILL be remembered as that.. REST ASSURED…,” wrote another.

Some social media users mocked the president’s sexuality and took jabs at Oudéa-Castéra, while others kept the conversation zoned in on the affair they believed they were viewing.

Get a room: French minister’s kiss with President Macron raises eyebrows Photos of the French leader embracing Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony have gone viral. pic.twitter.com/Y189jOkvKh — The Great Investor (@TheGreatInvest2) July 31, 2024

“Damn son! Thats a curious embrace!” one person wrote, while another said, “Something steamy is being cooked up.”

Disgusting just like their whole Olympics opening… as a Greek I am completely disgusted with how the French transformed the Olympics opening to perverted pdf file rubbish. It WILL be remembered as that.. REST ASSURED… — serendipity gabriel (@serendipity24g) July 31, 2024

“The summer Olympics sure have been interesting,” said user @tg318 on X.(RELATED: Rob Schneider Announces Olympic Boycott After Opening Ceremony ‘Openly Celebrates Satan’)

The 2024 Summer Olympics also drew widespread criticism with an opening ceremony performance that included what appeared to be a recreation of Da Vinci’s The Last Supper, with a twist. The performance featured prominent drag queens, and was blasted for being demonic and blasphemous.