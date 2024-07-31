United Airlines Flight Attendant Who Accused NFL Hall Of Famer Terrell Davis Of Hitting Him Gets Fired

The flight attendant accusing NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis of hitting him has since been fired, United Airlines told the Daily Caller.

The new details stem from a July 13 incident where the former Broncos running back said he was wrongly handcuffed and removed from the aircraft after a flight attendant claimed he was hit. The steward “is no longer employed by United,” the airline said.

The day after the event, United Airlines issued a letter to the NFL star, banning him from the airline. United shared the full letter with the Daily Caller, which reads, “This shall serve as a notice that you are not permitted to fly on United Airlines or any regional carrier operating as United Express.”

United said the letter was “rescinded and communicated to Mr. Davis’ legal team” on July 15 and again on July 16.

United says Terrell Davis is not banned and flight attendant is no longer employed. https://t.co/Qc6FNP6Hdp — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 30, 2024

Davis and his lawyers claim United never said the ban was rescinded. His legal team said Tuesday this was the “first time” they had heard of the ban being withdrawn.

“United has claimed that this information was already communicated to the Davis Family through his lawyers. This is blatantly false,” Davis’ legal team said in a statement.

“We continued to be disappointed by the inappropriate and disrespectful handling of this horrific incident by United’s communication and legal teams,” his lawyers said, further calling for an “overhaul” of the airline’s leadership.

The letter noted the ban was in place until the airline’s Passenger Incident Review Committee reviewed the incident. The ban was in “compliance with” their “legal obligations,” which require them to refuse service to those who threaten the safety of others, the airline said.

During the July 13 occurrence , Davis apparently tried to get the attendant’s attention after his son requested a cup of ice and “reached behind [him] and lightly tapped his arm to get his attention.” The 51-year-old was flying with his family from Denver to Orange County.

The attendant apparently exclaimed “Don’t hit me!” in response. Davis said officials boarded the plane when they landed and handcuffed him. (RELATED: Newly Released Video Shows NFL Hall Of Famer Terrell Davis Escorted Off Flight By FBI).

“The FBI agents and local authorities proceeded directly to my seat and immediately placed me in handcuffs, while seated and without any explanation, in front of my wife and children while the entire flight of passengers watched in silence,” Davis said.