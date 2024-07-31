Former Secret Service agent Richard Staropoli on Wednesday rebuked acting director Ronald Rowe Jr. over his testimony on Tuesday about the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

Rowe got into multiple heated exchanges with Republicans during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Staropoli, on “Fox & Friends,” said Rowe’s testimony did not meet the expectations of how a Secret Service director should answer to U.S. representatives. (RELATED: Security Had Reportedly Been Stationed On Rooftop Used By Trump Rally Shooter, But Abandoned It Due To ‘Hot Weather’)

WATCH:

Former Secret Service Agent Unloads On Agency Head Over ‘Argumentative’ Testimony About Trump Assassination Attempt pic.twitter.com/pIzLL3cuZt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 31, 2024

“If nothing else, he certainly proved that he can read a statement that was prepared for him. But, you know, the public, the rank and file, the entire world was watching that testimony. And they expect the Secret Service director to answer questions directly and bluntly and pointedly,” Staropoli said. “Not to lose their composure and certainly not to get argumentative with congressmen and senators who are approving your budget. That’s part of the problem.”

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz accused Rowe of not directly answering questions regarding decision-making in the Secret Service and the number of agents Trump has compared to President Joe Biden. Cruz eventually told the acting director to “stop interrupting” him as he loudly talked over the senator.

Starapoli also called for a “housecleaning” of the Secret Service.

“The director of the Secret Service did not put on anywhere near the performance that she should have two weeks ago. And she passed the baton to these folks to include the acting director and the bench that is sitting behind them,” he said. “These are all legacy leaders. They all have to go. They’re the ones that are more culpable and responsible for setting up the tone and the attitudes which led to what happened operationally three weeks ago. Not only do they need to get rid of the folks that were on the ground, that were directly responsible for what happened here three weeks ago, but the leadership has to go as well.”

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley engaged in a shouting match with Rowe where he told the acting director to fire people in his agency.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.